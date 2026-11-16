One of the lead designers in charge of Magic: The Gathering has revealed whether or not any future sets tied to Star Trek will be releasing in the future. As the latest set in MTG’s Universes Beyond line, Star Trek has represented a sizable shift from Wizards of the Coast’s most recent collaborations in the game, which have primarily been with Marvel and Nickelodeon. And while many within WotC were thrilled to be able to bring Star Trek into MTG, it sounds as though fans shouldn’t expect any further crossovers with the legendary sci-fi franchise in the future.

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Speaking on his official Tumblr page, Magic: The Gathering designer Mark Rosewater said plainly that there are “no current plans for future Star Trek sets.” Rosewater didn’t get into the specifics of why this is the case, but this is the first such confirmation from someone at Wizards of the Coast about what its plans might be with Star Trek looking ahead.

Generally speaking, it’s not a shock to hear that Wizards of the Coast won’t do anything else with Star Trek in MTG, at least for the time being. This month’s Star Trek set has received a rather mixed response since its launch, with some MTG players criticizing the artwork and new mechanics that have been seen with the latest cards. This reception led to widespread reports of pre-release events for the Star Trek set having a lower turnout when compared to past MTG releases in 2026.

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Star Trek is inherently a series that is aimed more at older audiences as well, as arguably the two most popular releases in the franchise (Star Trek: TOS and Star Trek: The Next Generation) are quite dated. While there are surely many younger fans of the IP, it’s easy to argue that it’s a more niche property, especially when compared to something like Marvel or The Lord of the Rings.

Looking ahead, the next major set for Magic: The Gathering that will be released is Nauctis. Set to launch in February, this new line of cards will boast an underwater theme and will feature new creatures and artifacts related to the ocean. Nauctis will then be following by Darkhold Destiny in April, which will be MTG’s third set related to Marvel. This time around, though, Darkhold Destiny will put a much larger emphasis on the mystical parts of Marvel, with characters like Dr. Strange, Scarlet Witch, Ghost Rider, and Blade being thrust into the spotlight more prominently.

How do you feel about MTG potentially only ever getting one run of Star Trek cards? And what do you think about this Star Trek set that has been released so far? Be sure to let me know for yourself in the comments below.