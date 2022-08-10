MultiVersus Tops 10 Million Players in Mere Weeks

Even though it has only been available to play for a couple of weeks, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment's new platform fighting game MultiVersus has already become a smash hit. While the thought of bringing together characters like Shaggy, Superman, Steven Universe, and LeBron James to duke it out with one another might have seemed like a baffling concept, the title has already been able to bring in millions of players across all platforms.

Annotated by website tracker.gg, MultiVersus currently has well over 10 million accounts that have been made in tandem with the game. This total is comprised of players across all platforms which includes PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Obviously, this is a huge achievement for Warner Bros. and developer Player First Games and shows that MultiVersus might be here to stay for the long haul.

In short, it seems like WB Games has really tapped into a major audience with MultiVersus. Part of this is likely because the game is accessible for players of all ages, in addition to the fact that it features a number of iconic characters. Surely the biggest reason that MultiVersus has been a hit though is because it's completely free to download and play. While free-to-play games have become bigger than ever in recent years, we haven't seen many fighting games come about in this space. Clearly, though, there has been a desire for this based on the high player totals seen so far with MultiVersus.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if MultiVersus can keep up this momentum and can become a pillar in the free-to-play genre. At this point in time, the game hasn't even formally launched and is still only available to play as an open beta. In the future, more characters, stages, and other add-ons are planned to come to the game as well, which means that those who enjoy MultiVersus should keep returning to play it on a routine basis.

