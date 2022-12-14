MultiVersus Update Adds The Rock's Black Adam

MultiVersus now includes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's version of the DC character Black Adam based on The Rock's appearance in the movie of the same name. This inclusion of The Rock in MultiVersus was made possible thanks to a new skin for Black Adam that players can now purchase from within the in-game item shop. It features The Rock's likeness, though because it's just a skin, it has no impact on gameplay.

News of The Rock coming to MultiVersus was in part spoiled by leakers who found evidence of the skin prior to its reveal, but the patch notes for the update themselves also confirmed The Rock's arrival. The patch notes didn't refer to Black Adam's new skin as one tied to The Rock, but the preview of the cosmetic left no question as to what look the skin was going for.

This version of Black Adam is not voiced by The Rock, but it does offer a new voice, according to past datamining efforts.

In-game, you'll find it in the shop under the name "The Man in Black," though you probably won't have to look far for it given that it'll likely be featured there after this week's update. It costs 2,000 Gleamium which comes out to around $20 if you're buying the skin outright and makes for an expensive price tag, but not one that's unheard of when it comes to Legendary skins like this one.

MultiVersus officially got Black Adam towards the end of October after the character's initial release was delayed. The character was revealed prior to that release where it was confirmed that the game's version of Black Adam would be more in line with the one from the comics as opposed to The Rock's version of the hero. Given the proximity of that release to the Black Adam movie, however, it always seemed inevitable that the game would at some point welcome a skin modeled after The Rock or some other kind of movie tie-in.

This same MultiVersus update also added a new Game of Thrones map, the Throne Room. You can read up on that and more update details here in the patch notes.