MultiVersus Update Finally Adds Black Adam, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for MultiVersus has rolled out today and it finally adds Black Adam as the game's 22nd playable character. Originally, Black Adam was supposed to arrive in MultiVersus last week but was met with a last-second delay. Luckily, the delay wasn't a long one, which means that MultiVersus players can now use the latest DC character for themselves.

In addition to Black Adam's inclusion, patch 1.05 in MultiVersus adds a handful of other new features. One of these additions happens to be an Arcade mode, which can be played in either solo or co-op. Beyond this, MultiVersus has also now extended the battle pass to level 53 and has also added a new "Silly Queue," which is essentially being used for casual matches.

Lastly, a number of other gameplay tweaks have also been pushed out in this MultiVersus to go along with new cosmetics. The biggest tweaks to various characters in this update include nerfs to Arya, Iron Giant, and Shaggy, while Garnet, Superman, and Gizmo have all received slight buffs. Bugs Bunny, Morty, and Stripe have also all received some small alterations to their character mechanics as well.

If you'd like to find the majority of the new patch notes for today's MultiVersus update, you can check them out below. More information on the character changes and new cosmetics can be found right here.

New Character: Black Adam!

Black Joins the cast creating a new Hierarchy of Power!

Arcade Alpha!

Introducing Classic Arcade Mode Alpha!

Grab a friend and select from 3 difficulties (Easy, Medium, and Hard) and fight your way through variants of your favorite iconic characters!

Completing a run will yield you a star on the character select screen corresponding to the highest difficulty completed.

* Easy: Bronze

* Medium: Silver

* Hard: Gold

1v1 and 2v2 each have their own star set, so try your best to collect them all!

Medium and Hard mode feature 3 challenging "Boss" fights, one of which is your Nemesis Rival. Try your best to take them down!

This is just the start for Arcade mode and we will be adding more fun and features to Arcade Mode in the near future, and we are looking forward to any feedback you all might have.

Silly Queue!

Take a break from getting competitive and enjoy some pure unbridled chaos!

The Silly Queue will be our home for new casual game modes going forward. To start, we will be including 3 modifiers on 2v2.

Growth Spurt is the BIG new addition and has fighters grow in size dramatically as they deal damage. Rack up some damage and take part in giant monster battles!

Item spawns and a shrinking blast box for the final point will also be included.

Stay tuned for new modifiers in the future!

Battlepass extended to level 53!

There's some new earnable rewards for the Premium and Free tiers of the Battlepass!

Maps

Scooby Mansion (No Roof Version)

A new variation on the Scooby Mansion Map has entered into the different Queues! This version removes the roof! Try it out!

Space Jam (Experimental)

Space Jam is available to play in Custom or the Lab.

We are still evaluating updates to the map to make it feel fair for inclusion in our 2v2 and 1v1 queues. Feedback welcome!

Sky Arena has another music track!

The music track will randomly come up when playing the map!

General

Attack Decay

Level 1 of Attack Decay increased to 80% reduction of stun up from 60%

Level 2 of Attack Decay increased to 90% reduction of stun up from 70%

Level 3 of Attack Decay increased to 95% reduction of stun up from 80%

Level 4 of Attack Decay increased to 97.5% reduction of stun up from 90%

Adjusted item spawn likelihoods so more zany items will appear more often.

Added anvil item to item pool.