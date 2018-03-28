Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Gameplay, Over 30 Minutes of Unedited Footage

It’s official, we definitely need the next game from the Conan Exiles dev team that’s making its way to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms this year! The tactical adventure game from Funcom has quite a few heavy hitters behind it, including previous members of the Payday franchise and Hitman. To get amped about the post-apocalyptic adventure featuring an anthropomorphic duck with a crossbow, the team has just released over 30 minutes of unedited gameplay footage (seen above).

The press release we received was almost as hilarious as this game’s concept, and yes – there are tons of duck puns:

Funcom announced ‘Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden’ just a few weeks ago with a Cinematic Reveal Trailer that quickly made some significant ripples in the duck pond of the Internet. A lot of the credit for that goes to Dux, a duct-taped, crossbow-wielding anthropomorphic duck who saw a sudden rise to fame in the weeks that followed. Apparently, anyone can become popular on the Internet, all you need is ruffle a few feathers.

Last week the bird flu to San Francisco to present the game behind closed doors at the Game Developer Conference. This week you will soon see that if it looks like a duck and walks like a duck, it probably is much more than just a CGI duck as Funcom finally reveals how ‘Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden’ looks and plays through 30 minutes of unedited gameplay presented by the developers at The Bearded Ladies.

Tired of duck puns yet? We promise to send you some more later.

“I would just like to apologize for all the duck puns in this press release”, says Lawrence Poe, Chief Product Officer at Funcom. “Our PR people are nothing but a bunch of quacks.”

The game, which is being developed by Bearded Ladies and published by Funcom, is set to release in 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Players must take control of a team of unlikely heroes, such as Dux (a crossbow-wielding, walking, talking duck) and Bormin (a boar with serious anger issues), and help them navigate a post-human Earth with its abandoned cities, crumbling highways, and mutated monsters on every corner. The team behind the game includes former ‘HITMAN’ leads as well as Ulf Andersson, the designer of ‘PAYDAY’.

So far we don’t have an exact release date yet, though we do know it’s slated for this year. Inspired by Xcom, the tactical mechanics of the title do look promising and smooth. It’s an interesting angle as well with a team of mutants, the boar I couldn’t help but to get Beyond Good and Evil vibes from. It looks interesting, we can’t wait to learn more about the upcoming game.