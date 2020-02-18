New My Hero One’s Justice 2 Trailer Shows Off Full Cowling 100% Izuku, Camie, Gang Orca, and More

A new trailer for My Hero One’s Justice 2, the upcoming My Hero Academia video game from Bandai Namco, is absolutely stuffed to the brim with new odds and ends, including the first look at characters like Camie and Gang Orca in action. But perhaps most notable is the brief bit of gameplay showing off the overhauled Overhaul and Izuku’s Full Cowling 100%.

The trailer, which you can check out below, basically speeds through various modes, characters, and fighters in the course of its three-minute runtime. It’s honestly so packed that there’s a couple “blink and you’ll miss it” moments. As mentioned above, this is the first time we’ve seen Gang Orca, Camie Utsushimi, and Seiji Shishikura in action, brief as each section is. In general, everything looks ripped straight from the anime, which is honestly high praise considering the reception of the original video game.

Also confirmed for the upcoming game are Mission Mode, Arcade Mode, and Story Mode. Players can scout characters for their offices and complete missions, play through unique battles and special conversations, and even go through the anime’s story from both the perspective of the hero and villain side of things, respectively.

Twist fate and lead us towards a bright future, Deku! WATCH our new trailer for #MyHeroOnesJustice2! Fight alongside UA’s finest or team up with the villains when the game arrives on March 13th for PS4, Xbox One, Steam, & Nintendo Switch! Pre-order: https://t.co/rZV6ZV0rS4 pic.twitter.com/Pdokl2Lq45 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) February 18, 2020

What do you think of what we’ve seen of My Hero One’s Justice 2 so far? Are you interested in picking it up when it releases in March? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Bandai Namco describes My Hero One’s Justice 2 on its website:

“The battle for justice continues, but this time the fight gets bigger, badder, and more quirkier in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2. Based on the hit anime series, all of your favorite characters return in this 3D arena fighter that pits heroes and villains in the ultimate test for righteousness.

“Play through the anime and experience memorable fights as you relive iconic scenes. Pick up after the finish of MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE and see what happens to Deku and the class at UA.

“The cast from MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE are back and they’re now joined by newly added characters from the series. With 40 playable characters, build your dream team with your favorite hero or villain. Fight to build up your PLUS ULTRA meter and pull off quirks in special combos that goes beyond!”

My Hero’s One Justice 2 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the My Hero Academia franchise right here.