My Hero One's Justice 2 Adds New Characters

The roster for the new My Hero Academia video game, My Hero One's Justice 2, continues to grow! Two more Shiketsu High School students are joining the fray in the form of Camie Utsushimi and Seiji Shishikura. While the two characters haven't been featured too much in the manga or anime, what appearances they have made have certainly been impactful.

Spoilers for the My Hero Academia franchise as a whole follow. You've been warned.

The news comes from a recent Weekly Jump, which commonly reveals such things for anime video games before they are publicly announced in North America. You can likely expected Bandai Namco to confirm both Camie and Seiji in the next week or so given that the game is set to launch on March 13th.

According to Weekly Jump, Camie can use her Glamour Quirk, which allows her to make illusions out of a smoke-like substance she emits, to get a jump on opponents, and Seiji's Meatball Quirk -- he can manipulate raw flesh and uses it to basically "meatball" people in the anime and manga -- provides both defensive and offensive capabilities in the video game.

The fight for justice continues… MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2 arrives March 13th, 2020! Pre-order your copy from our store today! https://t.co/rZV6ZV0rS4#MyHeroOnesJustice2 #BandaiNamco pic.twitter.com/Oaf5vYiL5c — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) February 6, 2020

What do you think of My Hero One's Justice 2 so far? Are you interested in picking it up when it releases in March? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how Bandai Namco describes My Hero One's Justice 2 on its website:

"The battle for justice continues, but this time the fight gets bigger, badder, and more quirkier in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2. Based on the hit anime series, all of your favorite characters return in this 3D arena fighter that pits heroes and villains in the ultimate test for righteousness.

"Play through the anime and experience memorable fights as you relive iconic scenes. Pick up after the finish of MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE and see what happens to Deku and the class at UA.

"The cast from MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE are back and they’re now joined by newly added characters from the series. With 40 playable characters, build your dream team with your favorite hero or villain. Fight to build up your PLUS ULTRA meter and pull off quirks in special combos that goes beyond!"

My Hero's One Justice 2 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the My Hero Academia franchise right here.

[H/T Siliconera]