My Hero One’s Justice 2 Adds Gang Orca

The upcoming My Hero Academia video game My Hero One's Justice 2 is set to release in just a few short weeks, but new additions to its roster continue to be revealed despite it's impending launch. Case in point: it's now been revealed that Gang Orca, the hero that made his debut during the certification training arc, will feature as part of the video game.

The news comes way of the latest Weekly Jump, which often announces various odds and ends about the upcoming video game before Bandai Namco officially does so in the west. If you have been following news of the upcoming video game, Weekly Jump also recently got the, er, jump on revealing the addition of Shiketsu High School students Camie Utsushimi and Seiji Shishikura. The new issue also seems to reveal some sort of "Arcade Mode" with multiple routes for each character.

What do you think of what we've seen of My Hero One's Justice 2 so far? Are you interested in picking it up when it releases in March? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how Bandai Namco describes My Hero One's Justice 2 on its website:

"The battle for justice continues, but this time the fight gets bigger, badder, and more quirkier in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2. Based on the hit anime series, all of your favorite characters return in this 3D arena fighter that pits heroes and villains in the ultimate test for righteousness.

"Play through the anime and experience memorable fights as you relive iconic scenes. Pick up after the finish of MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE and see what happens to Deku and the class at UA.

"The cast from MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE are back and they’re now joined by newly added characters from the series. With 40 playable characters, build your dream team with your favorite hero or villain. Fight to build up your PLUS ULTRA meter and pull off quirks in special combos that goes beyond!"

My Hero's One Justice 2 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on March 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the My Hero Academia franchise right here.

[H/T Gematsu]

