Popular N64 Game on Sale for $1.64

A popular N64 game that hails from 1997 is on sale for just $1.64. 1997 was one of the most magical years in gaming history. Final Fantasy 7, GoldenEye 007, Star Fox 64, Grand Theft Auto, Fallout, Diablo, Gran Tursimo, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, and more all released sometime during the year. It also saw the release of a new DOOM game in the form of DOOM 64, which is the aforementioned game that currently costs a little more than a candy bar.

Originally developed by Midway Studios San Diego, and published by Midway, DOOM 64 debuted on April 4, 1997 as an N64 exclusive. And it remained an N64 exclusive until 2020 when a re-release was dropped by Nightdive Studios for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. And it's this version that's $1.64, unless you're on Nintendo Switch. The Switch version of the game is currently a bit more expensive, priced at $1.99.

Unlike previous installments in the series, the game was not made by series developer id Software, however, the studio did serve as a creative supervisor on the project. Originally titled DOOM: The Absolution, it actually ran on a customized version of the DOOM engine at the time. Upon release, the second spin-off in the series and fourth game total garnered a 73 on GameRankings, which was Metacritic before Metacritic. Despite a slightly underwhelming critical response, the game sold well because of the power of the IP, and eventually became a cult-hit of the late 90s.

"Fight against demons in your crusade to hunt down the Mother of Demons and stop Hell's invasion," reads an official elevator pitch of the retro first-person shooter. "As you battle through more than 30 action-packed levels, be on the lookout for enhanced weapons and secrets to help you put an end to the demonic threat."

