N64 Pokemon Game Turns 27 Years Old and It’s Free With Nintendo Switch Online

An N64-exclusive Pokémon game turns 27 years old today, and it’s free with Nintendo Switch Online for all Switch and Switch 2 users with the Expansion Pack, which is required to unlock the subscription service’s N64 games. And the same is true of its sequel. Both games are actually not available on either console for purchase, so a Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscription is the only way to play either of them on modern Nintendo hardware right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On this very day, April 30, 1999, Nintendo released a strategy game for the N64 and the N64 only called Pokémon Stadium, which took the Pokémon popularized in Red, Blue, and Yellow, and put them in a 3D turn-based battle game that was very unique for the series at the time. This was at least the case for Western gamers, because in Japan, a year earlier, Nintendo released Pocket Monsters Stadium. This was never released outside of Japan, though. Pokémon was, and still is, very popular, so unsurpsingly Pokemon Stadium proved to be a substantial hit, and is one of the best-selling N64 games to this day. This was despite it releasing to a 78% on GameRankings, which is a solid score, but not a great score.

Play video

A Classic Pokémon Game

Unless you have an N64 lying around, playing this classic Pokémon game was difficult until 2023, when it and its sequel were released into the Nintendo Classic library. These versions are identical to the original versions, but obviously, transfer and connectivity with the Game Boy are not available with these modern versions.

That said, if you are not familiar with these two classic games, what you need to know is that there is no story element nor exploration element. This is a gameplay-focused series, so unless you enjoy the turn-based gameplay of the series, you are probably not going to enjoy either of these classics from yesteryear. Think of it as a Pokémon battle simulator.

Does Pokemon Staidum and its successor hold up? Yeah, pretty well, actually. Do they hold up so well that they are worth experiencing for the first time in 2026? Probably not. They are a bit rudimentary. However, for those with nostalgia for the game, or just nostalgia for this era of Pokémon, they are a great time.

Meanwhile, as noted, a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription is not enough to access this N64 game for free on Switch and Switch 2. The standard tier costs $20 a year. What you will need is the Expansion Pack, which costs $50 a year.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.