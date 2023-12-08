Three N64 Games Return With Free Releases

Three N64 games -- two from 1999, and one from 1998 -- have returned with free releases via Nintendo Switch Online. Unfortunately, if you do not have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you won't be able to enjoy these games, but if you do have a subscription, you are getting a surprise three N64 downloads for the month of December, which is more than usual.

The three games in question are Harvest Moon 64, 1080° Snowboarding, and Jet Force Gemini. Of course, the first and third of these games came out back in 1999, while the second came out in 1998. None of them are remembered as the best games of their year, but all had their fans who are excited to see them back.

Harvest Moon 64: "Retire to the country for your next challenge! Hard work is rewarded as you struggle to bring prosperity back to a neglected farm. Raise cows, chickens, and sheep. Celebrate seasonal festivals with nearby townsfolk. Work the land, pick up odd-jobs, and get to know your neighbors."

1080° Snowboarding: "Hit the slopes for some serious shredding! Select from five characters, each with their own attributes and special tricks. Pick a snowboard that best suits your rider, and then shred the gnar as you head down the mountain. (And you can do it all from the comfort of your most likely non-mountainous* home.)"

Jet Force Gemini: "In this adventure shooter, twins Juno and Vela-and their cybernetically enhanced canine companion, Lupus-are all that remains of galactic patrol Jet Force Gemini. Each of the three protagonists has their own specialized traits, and you'll have to use each of them to fight back against Mizar and his Drone army."

As you would expect, N64 fans -- or at least ones with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription -- are excited to see this trio of games return, even if it's just in a limited capacity, partially because that's the only way these games would ever return in the first place.

"YesI loved Jet Force Gemini as a kid and I still play it on my N64! I can't believe they're bringing it to the Switch! I hope it gets more love and eventually an update," writes on fan of the news. "1080 is a super underrated game! Huge part of my childhood, if you played it you definitely remember work your body," adds a second fan. And a third fan, speaking about Harvest Moon 64, also adds: "Harvest Moon 64 might be one of the greatest games of all time in my opinion."

Not only are free downloads of these games locked behind a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, but the pricier Expansion Pack tier. If you are a basic and standard Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, you do not have free access to these games.