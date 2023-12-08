Nintendo Game Boy Series Returns With First Major Game in 15 Years

A series that began as a Nintendo Game Boy exclusive series has returned with its first mainline game in 15 years. That said, while the series began as a Nintendo exclusive, it has shed this exclusivity over time and when it returns with a new release next year, it will do so via PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Interestingly enough, one platform that is not mentioned is Nintendo Switch, but this could be because it's going to be a Nintendo Switch 2 game. The Nintendo Switch 2 has not been announced yet though, so you can't announce a game for it, however, the console is expected to release next year, just like the game.

As for the game, it's an action RPG coming the way of Square Enix called Visions of Mana, a new entry in the Mana series, a series that began as a Final Fantasy spin-off series. For those unfamiliar with its history, it debuted in 1991 via Final Fantasy Adventure, a Nintendo Game Boy game. It didn't become the "Mana" series until the Secret of Mana was released in 1993 via SNES.

"A brand-new entry in the beloved Mana series, Visions of Mana is the first mainline instalment in more than 15 years," writes Square Enix of the new game. "Visions of Mana will return to the series action RPG roots and take players on a new adventure with protagonist Val, a soul guard assigned to protect his childhood friend, who has been chosen by the Faerie as the Alm of Fire to travel to the Tree of Mana and rejuvenate the mana flow."

"I am delighted to finally be able to reveal Visions of Mana, the first mainline instalment to Mana series in over fifteen years," said Mana series Producer, Masaru Oyamada, while speaking about the new game. "The development team have been working hard to ensure that Visions of Mana remains faithful to the series that players know and love while also offering fans and newcomers a fresh new experience with an all-new story, characters, and gameplay mechanics. We cannot wait to share more details about the game with you soon."

Visions of Mana is expected to release at some point next year via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and probably, most likely, the next Nintendo console, though this last point is just speculation.