Nintendo Shares Early Look at Massive Holiday Sale on Nintendo Switch Games

Nintendo Switch games are about to go on sale once more via the Nintendo eShop courtesy of a holiday sale that Nintendo has now started advertising ahead of its arrival. Some of the games that'll apparently be on sale include long-lasting hits like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, newer games like Sonic Superstars, and first-party Nintendo Switch exclusives like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and Metroid Dread. The sale itself is supposed to start on December 21st, according to Nintendo's announcement shared on Thursday, and will continue from then on into early January when it ends on January 3rd.

One interesting part about this holiday sale announcement shared this week is that it appears to have gone up ahead of schedule. The "Hits for the Holiday Sale" page went live on Nintendo's site on Thursday with a list of games shown under that banner, but none of the games were discounted and were all shown at their original prices. That looked like a mistake initially and appeared that way doubly so after the Nintendo Store's sales page was updated soon afterwards to remove all references tot he Hits for the Holidays Sale. A Google search still returns briefed text from the page to indicate that it was indeed live if only for awhile.

So, we may not know what the discounted prices for the Switch games will look like, but we do at least know what games will be on sale, unless Nintendo decides to change that between now and whenever the sale is officially unveiled. That said, here are the games that were listed on that page which are likely to go on sale starting on December 21st during Nintendo's big Hits for the Holiday Sale:

Nintendo Switch Games on Sale for the Holidays

Sonic Superstars

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Metroid Dread

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Mineko's Night Market

Nintendo Switch Sports

Bluey: The Videogame

Super Mario Maker 2

We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie Special Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Unpacking

EA Sports FC 24

Batman: Arkham Trilogy

Trombone Champ

Among Us

The Jackbox Party Pack 10

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut

Undertale

Cocoon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Slay the Spire

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Ultimate Edition

Night in the Woods

Pikuniku

Citizen Sleeper

Shadows Over Loathing

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Will the Nintendo Switch Be on Sale?

When the sale page went live before being removed, there was no mention on that page of the Nintendo Switch family of devices itself going on sale. That includes the base Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite, and the Nintendo Switch OLED with the Nintendo Switch game sale instead focusing solely on the games.

For now, there's no indication that Nintendo itself will discount the Nintendo Switch as a first-party distributor, so those looking to pick up a new Nintendo Switch will have to look elsewhere during the holidays.