Controversial Call of Duty Streamer Nadia Amine Unbanned Early from Twitch

Controversial Call of Duty streamer Nadia Amine was banned from Twitch and then quickly unbanned. Nadia is one of the most controversial figures in the Call of Duty community. Many have accused her of cheating for months due to strange gameplay clips where it appears that her aim seems to latch on to players and some have even accused her of using a VPN to match with players of lower skill levels. However, she has refuted these claims by stating she's simply better and has played with other pros to try and fight these accusations. Activision has also invited her to play at events, though it didn't stop people from questioning her capabilities.

Naturally, this infamous reputation only helped her get more popular. The controversial nature drew more eyes to her, but also increased the amount of hate she got. Earlier this week, a Twitch user donated Nadia a dollar to tell her to "enjoy using cheats", which didn't sit well with her. She then revealed that when someone donates to her, their real name shows up on the PayPal transaction, prompting her to call the user out by using their full name. Twitch then banned Nadia for 14 days "for sharing personal information", though she seemed confused about what prompted the ban on Twitter. The clip of her saying the user's name was spread around before she eventually took to YouTube to apologize, noting she did it in a moment of weakness to try and combat the hate she was getting. Twitch has since unbanned Nadia, resulting in her being banned for only a day or so, and she is now back to streaming.

This whole situation has caused several layers of discourse. Number one, some were confused as to why she was unbanned given she did break the rules. Twitter users in the replies section of Jake Lucky's coverage of the news were concerned that Twitch may be playing favorites by unbanning her and setting a bad precedent. Twitch streamer HasanAbi also argued that if someone is routinely harassing someone, that the streamer should be allowed to reveal some kind of information about them to scare them and make it stop.

What do you think of Nadia's Twitch ban and subsequent unban? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.