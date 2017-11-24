Stock Up On NBA 2K18 Double Progression Points This Weekend

This weekend is already going to see some serious basketball action with a few real match-ups – but in case you feel like doing your own, 2K Sports is ready to reward you.

Avid players of the company’s latest basketball simulator NBA 2K18 are in for a treat, as the company has announced on Twitter that it will be hosting double reputation points between now and November 26th.

The company noted, “Hop on @NBA2K anytime from 12:00 AM 11/23 through 11:59 PM 11/26 to earn yourself X2 progression in every game towards your Road To 99!” (You can check out the tweet below.)

Correction: Hop on @NBA2K anytime from 12:00AM 11/23 through 11:59PM 11/26 to earn yourself X2 progression in every game towards your Road To 99! pic.twitter.com/uoWvTr4kOp — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) November 23, 2017

You simply have to enter the Road To 99 mode once you’re logged in and you’re all set to go!

NBA 2K18 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.