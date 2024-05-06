The Official Stardew Valley Cookbook Gets a Huge Last Minute Pre-Order Deal

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It seems like every pop culture thing has a companion cookbook these days, whether it makes sense or not. It certainly makes sense when the pop culture thing is the farming RPG Stardew Valley, as food is central to the experience. If you would love to spend more time in the world of Stardew Valley, this cookbook means that you can also enjoy the smells and the flavors of each season.

The book includes over 50 recipes inspired by the game, with a focus on seasonal ingredients. You can pre-order a copy here on Amazon in hardcover for $18,81, which is 34% off the list price and an all-time low for the pre-order period. The release date is just around the corner on May 14th 2024. Note that pre-order customers will automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that they pre-order and the launch date. Odds are this will be the lowest price offered. Some examples of recipes in the book include the following:

In Spring, enjoy a delicious Complete Breakfast made with fresh early spring rhubarb, followed by a filling Farmer's Lunch.

In Summer, snack on tasty Crab Cakes and, as a dessert, the almost unanimously adored Pink Cake.

In Fall, cozy up with some Pumpkin Soup and the Survival Burger.

In Winter, warm up with the seasonal Roots Platter, Seafoam Pudding, or the ever-odd Strange Bun!

Stardew Valley is available via Nintendo Switch, mobile phones, PC, PS4, PlayStation Vita, and Xbox One. Meanwhile, it is playable on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility.

"Stardew Valley is an open-ended country-life RPG," reads an official pitch of the game. "You've inherited your grandfather's old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won't be easy. Ever since Joja Corporation came to town, the old ways of life have all but disappeared. The community center, once the town's most vibrant hub of activity, now lies in shambles. But the valley seems full of opportunity. With a little dedication, you might just be the one to restore Stardew Valley to greatness!"