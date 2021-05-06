NBA 2K21 Releases PlayStation 5 Paul George Sneakers

NBA 2K21 is bringing Paul George’s PlayStation 5 colorway of his signature to the game today. Fans can check out the new makeup of the Nike PG5 right now as the Clippers are battling for playoff positioning. George has had a relationship with Sony for years now. Earlier versions of the PG line had exclusive Playstation colorways that sneaker fans, gamers, and basketball players all went wild over. Now, you can rock the latest models in NBA2K21. Look at 2K’s screenshots of George in action down below.

The PG 5 PlayStation 5 colorway is droppin in game tomorrow 💧🎮👟 Get it before it hits stores in select regions later this month pic.twitter.com/SaUILlF8Gb — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) May 5, 2021

The NBA All-Star talked to the official PlayStation blog about this partnership:

“I was blown away by the response to the release of the PG2 x PlayStation back in February. As a huge fan of PlayStation, I was honored to get the chance to collaborate on something that so many of you loved,” George said. “Because of that, I’m happy to announce that PlayStation, Nike Basketball, and I have returned with a new collaboration, the PG 2.5 x PlayStation Colorway.”

“For those who know me, gaming is a big part of who I am – I love the fans and I love this community, so it was amazing to see the gaming and sneaker worlds collide with the original PG2 collaboration,” he continued. “This time around, I wanted to take the design old school, back to my earliest days of gaming. For me – as I’m sure many of you can relate – those memories date back to the original PlayStation. Working with Nike and PlayStation, we focused on bringing that original PlayStation inspiration to life in this new design.”

