Nike PG 5 PlayStation 5 Colorway Sneakers Announced

PlayStation, Nike Basketball, and LA Clippers star Paul George have announced a new collaboration: the PG 5 PlayStation 5 colorway. Set to release later this month, the new sneakers feature a sleek coloration meant to evoke the video game console. White and black with blue highlights, the sneakers feature the PlayStation logo on one tongue and the PG logo on the other. The PlayStation shapes from the DualSense controller can be found on the shoes in a pattern similar to the controller. PS5 designer Yujin Morisawa also played a part in their design. Last but not least, each pair features a hangtag celebrating the continued partnership between the NBA player and PlayStation.

A video showcasing the PG 5 PlayStation 5 colorway can be found at the top of this page and in the Tweet embedded below.

Get ‘em in game. Starting tomorrow, NBA 2K21 owners can lace up with the new PG 5 PlayStation 5 colorway on PS4 and PS5. Unlock them in the Nike Store pic.twitter.com/nAxdY9Fen7 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 5, 2021

In a very cool tie-in, the PG 5 PlayStation 5 colorway will be available in NBA 2K21 starting on May 5th. The sneakers will be available in the Nike store in the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. For those that won't be able to snag the real thing, this certainly seems like a nice way to enjoy the design. Images of the sneakers being worn by George in the game can be found in the second Tweet embedded above.

A pair of limited-edition sneakers based on the PS5 seems quite fitting! After all, the console remains just about impossible to come by thanks to resellers and low production, and there's a very strong chance that will happen with these, as well. Sneaker collectors tend to be pretty passionate, so PlayStation fans eager to snatch these up will have to act quickly once they go on sale!

The PG 5 PlayStation 5 colorway will go on sale in select regions on May 14th, and May 27th at 7 a.m. PT in North America.

Do you plan on checking out the PG 5 PlayStation 5 colorway? What do you think of the sneaker design? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!