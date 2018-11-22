PlayStation Teams Up With Paul George Once Again For 2.5 Colorway Shoes, Coming December 1

Remember earlier this year when Sony teamed up with Paul George to produce a pair of special edition PG2 x PlayStation shoes? They were quite a hit with the gaming community, and they wanted more. Well, they’re about to get it.

A new entry has gone up on PlayStation Blog announcing the next pair of special shoes from the pair, the PG 2.5 x PlayStation Colorway. The shoes are set to release on December 1, though a price point hasn’t been provided just yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

George wrote the PlayStation Blog entry, talking about a few of his favorite elements that went into this new set of Colorways:

The tongues of the shoe still have the PG and PlayStation logos that light up and pulsate blue, but this time we added the original four-color PlayStation logo that lights up on the other side of the tongue.

The strap across the top front of each shoe provides stability to really lock you in.

The iconic PlayStation symbols are embossed in patent leather on each shoe, just like on the original PG2 x PlayStation colorway.

“For those who know me, gaming is a big part of who I am – I love the fans and I love this community, so it was amazing to see the gaming and sneaker worlds collide with the original PG2 collaboration,” he explained.

“This time around, I wanted to take the design old school, back to my earliest days of gaming. For me – as I’m sure many of you can relate – those memories date back to the original PlayStation. Working with Nike and PlayStation, we focused on bringing that original PlayStation inspiration to life in this new design.”

They definitely look like they have that old-school flavor — just like the PlayStation Classic that’s set to hit retail just a couple of days after the shoes.

“This collaboration is very special and personal to me. I’ve been a PlayStation fan ever since I was kid, so I’m excited about continuing to partner with a brand that I grew up loving,” George added.

More details are expected soon, but George advised folks to download the Nike SNKRS app to get information in the meantime.

If you missed out on the first pair of PlayStation shoes…don’t miss this one!