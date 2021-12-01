NBA 2K22 Update 1.8 Live, Patch Notes Revealed

2K Sports and Visual Concepts have today pushed out a new update for NBA 2K22 across both last-gen and current-gen platforms. In the present, this patch brings about a vast number of changes to the ever-popular basketball sim, but what this update is really laying the groundwork for is Season 3 of NBA 2K22, which starts later this week.

Across all platforms, this new NBA 2K22 update, which is version 1.8, brings about a number of lingering tweaks and fixes to the overall game. Visual Concepts has also pushed out some minor gameplay changes as well, specifically when it comes to how dribbling works.

As mentioned, though, the real reason for this update is to pave the way for Season 3 of NBA 2K22. Kicking off this Friday, December 3, Season 3, which is called “Iced Out”, will add a number of new features to all modes within the game. The season will also primarily center around Damian Lillard and “his ability to be unfazed by any situation”.

If you’d like to download this new update for NBA 2K22, you can currently do so on your own platform of choice. In addition, you can check out the full patch notes for this update down below.

Current Gen Patch Update 1.8 – 12.1.21

GENERAL

Lots of preparation for Season 3 of NBA 2K22, launching this Friday at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM GMT!

A Gatorade app is now available on the in-game phone when on the cruise ship

Slowed down lateral dribble launches and added a shooting penalty that applies for players who zig-zag from side to side excessively before shooting

Fixed an issue that was causing ball handlers to hitch and slow down when running in transition

Adjusted the Intimidator badge to apply to jump shots in addition to dunks and layups

MyTEAM

Fixed an issue with Free Throws not visually tallying points in the in-game Agenda Tracker

Prevented Series I Agendas from qualifying for all players in the Agenda Tracker

Certain Event Cards will now display their names in Auction Outcomes

Addressed a few stats that were not updating in the MyTEAM menus

New Gen Patch Update 1.8 – 12.1.21

GENERAL

Lots of preparation for Season 3 of NBA 2K22, launching this Friday at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM GMT!

Addressed a rare hang that could occur at halftime in various modes

Removed the 75th Anniversary logos from the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz City uniforms to mirror real world usage

2021 NBA Championship banners have been unveiled in the Milwaukee Bucks arena

The baseline text on the Cleveland Cavaliers City court floor has been updated to reflect recent real world changes

The following players and coaches have received new scans and/or had general likeness updates made to them:

New Scans: Santi Aldama Cole Anthony Desmond Bane Saddiq Bey James Bouknight Jared Butler Josh Christopher Ayo Dosunmu Usman Garuba Luka Garza Killian Hayes Bones Hyland Isaiah Jackson Isaiah Joe Jalen Johnson Herbert Jones Kai Jones Tre Jones Corey Kispert Saben Lee Kira Lewis Jr. Theo Maledon Kenyon Martin Jr. Tyrese Maxey Jaden McDaniels Leilani Mitchell Isaac Okoro Theresa Plaisance Paul Reed Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Jaden Springer Jaesean Tate Xavier Tillman Ziaire Williams



Tattoo Updates: RJ Barrett Devin Booker Brandon Clarke Chris Duarte Jalen Green JaMychal Green Quentin Grimes Tre Mann Trey Murphy III Payton Pritchard Karl-Anthony Towns A’ja Wilson



General Updates: Mike Bantom Bimbo Coles Josh Giddey Justin Holiday Luke Jackson Grant Long Oliver Miller Ja Morant Lamond Murray Gregg Popovich Otto Porter Cazzie Russell Pepe Sanchez Stromile Swift Derrick White



GAMEPLAY

Slowed down lateral dribble launches and added a shooting penalty that applies for players who zig-zag from side to side excessively before shooting

Fixed an issue that was causing ball handlers to hitch and slow down when running in transition

Adjusted the Intimidator badge to apply to jump shots in addition to dunks and layups

Defensive positioning logic improvements have been made to help CPU screen defenders guard the pick and roll more effectively

Added new “Cutter Help” defense that enables help defenders to recognize an off-ball cut to the basket and position themselves to guard it. This can be disabled with the Drive Help setting in the defensive settings menu

THE CITY

Various stability and performance improvements have been made throughout the City

Resolved some issues that could occur when attempting to join a friend at the Gatorade private courts

MyCAREER

Continued fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure that all quests are tracking and completing properly

The Edit Playbook menu should now function correctly once unlocked

You are now able to change your selections when using the Suggest Free Agents menu

MyTEAM

Fixed an issue with custom uniforms that could allow users to show up invisible in multiplayer games

Fixed an issue with Free Throws not visually tallying points in the in-game Agenda Tracker

Prevented Series I Agendas from qualifying for all players in the Agenda Tracker

Certain Event Cards will now display their names in Auction Outcomes

Updated the thumbnails on uniform cards to reflect new sponsor patches

Improved ball bounces for locker code and Triple Threat Online: The 100 Ball Drops

MyNBA/THE W

Continued stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W