NBA 2K23 Cover Reveal Teased

2K Games has teased the cover reveal of NBA 2K23, which is the next installment in its long-running basketball sim series. With the 2021-2022 NBA season having just come to a close within the past month, 2K is now officially turning the page as well to promote its next game. And while we don't know when NBA 2K23 will launch just yet, it seems like we should learn more in the near future.

Taking to Twitter recently, 2K Games and developer Visual Concepts teased that it's preparing to announce NBA 2K23 soon enough. While no specific dates were given in relation to this reveal, it was implied that the covers for this year's game will be unveiled shortly. A video was also shared that seemed to tease one of the covers in question.

"Get ready. NBA 2K23 is coming," said the caption of the tweet. "Don't miss a beat as we reveal our cover stars, release gameplay first looks, and more."

Get Ready. #NBA2K23 is coming.



Don’t miss a beat as we reveal our cover stars, release gameplay first looks, and more.



As you might expect, the replies to this tweet had many fans theorizing about who might don the cover of NBA 2K23. Others merely sounded off about what new features they're hoping to see implemented in this year's game. In this regard, many made it clear that they want to see crossplay finally come to NBA 2K23.

Likely the most interesting thing that has now been confirmed about NBA 2K23 is that it will be having multiple cover athletes. This is something that has become commonplace in recent years, so it's not necessarily a huge shock. Typically, there is a current basketball star gracing the cover of the base game, while another "legendary" player tends to appear on a special edition of the title. Last year, 2K Games also put Candace Parker on the cover of NBA 2K22, making her the first WNBA player to don the franchise's box art. Whether or not a similar strategy by 2K Games will be used here with 2K23 we still don't know, but the answers seem like they should come relatively soon.

