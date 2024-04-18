NBA 2K24 Gets One Last Player Rating Update Ahead of the Playoffs

With the NBA Play-In Tournament nearing its end, it's almost time for the Playoffs proper to begin. The best time of the NBA calendar kicks off on April 20th, and the developers at Visual Concepts are getting in on the fun by dropping the final player ratings update of the regular season into NBA 2K24. As you'd expect, it's mostly players from Playoff-bound teams getting boosts, but there are plenty of upgrades to go around. The biggest boost goes to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Not only does the star guard have his young team sitting pretty as the number-one seed in the West, but he's made a serious run for the MVP award. To reflect his progression, NBA 2K24 has boosted SGA up to 97 OVR, making him one of the best players in the game.

New York Knicks fans will be happy to see Jalen Brunson get the respect he's earned with his blockbuster season. He's now rated 93 OVR, which could climb if he continues to perform. Meanwhile, former No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero has the Orlando Magic cooking, and 2K has boosted him to 88 OVR. The most notable drops come from Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. Both players have dropped one point, bringing Sabonis down to 90 OVR and Mitchell to 92.

Below, you'll find the full list of changes in this latest player ratings update. NBA 2K24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.

NBA 2K24 April 18th Player Ratings Update

Atlanta Hawks:

Vít Krejčí: 72 OVR (+1)

Dylan Windler: 72 OVR (+1)

Mouhamed Gueye: 70 OVR (+1)

Brooklyn Nets:

Mikal Bridges: 83 OVR (-1)

Cameron Thomas: 83 OVR (+1)

Cameron Johnson: 79 OVR (-1)

Trendon Watford: 75 OVR (-1)

Lonnie Walker IV: 75 OVR (-1)

Noah Clowney: 75 OVR (+4)

Boston Celtics:

Payton Pritchard: 79 OVR (+1)

Luke Kornet: 77 OVR (+1)

Xavier Tillman Sr.: 76 OVR (+2)

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: 73 OVR (+1)

Charlotte Hornets:

Brandon Miller: 82 OVR (+1)

Grant Williams: 77 OVR (+1)

Bryce McGowens: 73 OVR (+1)

Leaky Black: 70 OVR (+1)

Marques Bolden: 69 OVR (+1)

Chicago Bulls:

DeMar DeRozan: 88 OVR (+1)

Javonte Green: 76 OVR (+1)

Onuralp Bitim: 71 OVR (-1)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Donovan Mitchell: 92 OVR (-1)

Darius Garland: 83 OVR (-1)

Emoni Bates: 68 OVR (-1)

Dallas Mavericks:

Daniel Gafford: 82 OVR (+1)

Dante Exum: 78 OVR (-1)

Maxi Kleber: 75 OVR (+1)

Jaden Hardy: 74 OVR (-1)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 72 OVR (+1)

A.J. Lawson: 71 OVR (-1)

Brandon Williams: 70 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets:

Peyton Watson: 76 OVR (+1)

Justin Holiday: 74 OVR (+1)

Julian Strawther: 73 OVR (-1)

Detroit Pistons:

Cade Cunningham: 86 OVR (+1)

Malachi Flynn: 74 OVR (+1)

Troy Brown Jr.: 72 OVR (-1)

Jared Rhoden: 71 OVR (+1)

Golden State Warriors:

Klay Thompson: 82 OVR (+1)

Chris Paul: 79 OVR (-3)

Gary Payton II: 78 OVR (+1)

Moses Moody: 77 OVR (+1)

Gui Santos: 71 OVR (+1)

Jerome Robinson: 69 OVR (-1)

Houston Rockets:

Amen Thompson: 82 OVR (+1)

Cam Whitmore: 79 OVR (+1)

Jeff Green: 75 OVR (+1)

Indiana Pacers:

Obi Toppin: 80 OVR (+1)

Jalen Smith: 78 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Clippers:

James Harden: 85 OVR (-1)

Ivica Zubac: 82 OVR (+1)

Nah'Shon Hyland: 75 OVR (+1)

Amir Coffey: 75 OVR (+1)

P.J. Tucker: 72 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Lakers:

Rui Hachimura: 82 OVR (+1)

Gabe Vincent: 75 OVR (-1)

Memphis Grizzlies:

Brandon Clarke: 78 OVR (+1)

Scotty Pippen Jr.: 76 OVR (+2)

Jake LaRavia: 75 OVR (+1)

Jordan Goodwin: 75 OVR (+2)

Trey Jemison III: 74 OVR (+1)

Miami Heat:

Duncan Robinson: 78 OVR (-1)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 78 OVR (-1)

Nikola Jović: 77 OVR (+1)

Haywood Highsmith: 76 OVR (+1)

Delon Wright: 75 OVR (+1)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Damian Lillard: 89 OVR (-1)

Patrick Beverley: 77 OVR (+1)

Malik Beasley: 75 OVR (-1)

A.J. Green: 72 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Rudy Gobert: 86 OVR (+1)

Mike Conley: 81 OVR (+1)

Monte Morris: 76 OVR (-1)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Zion Williamson: 88 OVR (-1)

C.J. McCollum: 86 OVR (+1)

Herbert Jones: 82 OVR (+1)

Trey Murphy III: 81 OVR (+1)

Matt Ryan: 72 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks:

Jalen Brunson: 93 OVR (+1)

OG Anunoby: 82 OVR (-1)

Josh Hart: 82 OVR (+1)

Bojan Bogdanović: 78 OVR (+1)

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 97 OVR (+1)

Jalen Williams: 86 OVR (+1)

Josh Giddey: 82 OVR (+1)

Aaron Wiggins: 78 OVR (+1)

Cason Wallace: 76 OVR (-1)

Jaylin Williams: 76 OVR (+1)

Lindy Waters III: 74 OVR (+1)

Orlando Magic:

Paolo Banchero: 88 OVR (+1)

Franz Wagner: 85 OVR (+1)

Jalen Suggs: 84 OVR (+2)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 82 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers:

Paul Reed: 79 OVR (+1)

Cameron Payne: 76 OVR (-1)

Nicolas Batum: 74 OVR (-1)

Ricky Council IV: 74 OVR (+1)

Phoenix Suns:

Bradley Beal: 87 OVR (+1)

Jusuf Nurkić: 82 OVR (-1)

Eric Gordon: 76 OVR (-1)

Portland Trail Blazers:

Scoot Henderson: 78 OVR (+1)

Kris Murray: 74 OVR (+1)

Moses Brown: 73 OVR (+1)

Rayan Rupert: 70 OVR (+1)

San Antonio Spurs:

Tre Jones: 79 OVR (-1)

Zach Collins: 79 OVR (+1)

Julian Champagnie: 74 OVR (+1)

Sandro Mamukelashvili: 74 OVR (+1)

Devonte Graham: 72 OVR (-2)

Sidy Cissoko: 71 OVR (+2)

Sacramento Kings:

Domantas Sabonis: 90 OVR (-1)

Trey Lyles: 76 OVR (+1)

Keon Ellis: 76 OVR (+2)

Chris Duarte: 73 OVR (-1)

Colby Jones: 72 OVR (+1)

Toronto Raptors:

Immanuel Quickley: 83 OVR (+2)

Kelly Olynyk: 80 OVR (+1)

Ochai Agbaji: 74 OVR (+1)

Jalen McDaniels: 72 OVR (-1)

Javon Freeman-Liberty: 70 OVR (+2)

Malik Williams: 68 OVR (+1)

Utah Jazz:

Collin Sexton: 83 OVR (-1)

Taylor Hendricks: 77 OVR (+1)

Kenneth Lofton Jr.: 73 OVR (+1)

Micah Potter: 68 OVR (+1)

Washington Wizards: