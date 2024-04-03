NBA 2K24 Reveals Disappointing Season 6 Pass

On April 5th, NBA 2K24 will kick off Season 6 in MyTeam and MyCareer. The former mode has felt a bit stagnant over the last few months as developer Visual Concepts has seemingly transitioned the majority of new content over to packs instead of Agendas and Locker Codes. With the new season reset, many fans were hoping to see NBA 2K24 announce new changes to give them more to do. Earlier today, the team dropped the Season 6 Courtside Report, delving deep into the rewards that will be on offer during the season. Unfortunately for MyTeam fans, it doesn't seem like much is changing.

NBA 2K24 Season 6 Headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Season 6 in MyTEAM starts on Friday! 🔥



Read the Courtside Report: https://t.co/aftuD8fWYz



Step up your squad this season with new cards including:

🌌 Dark Matter SGA

💫 Galaxy Opal Paolo Banchero (Pro/Hall of Fame Pass)

💫 Galaxy Opal Robert Parish pic.twitter.com/4xGwiwTwZR — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) April 3, 2024

The Season 6 dev blog doesn't include hints about any new or updated modes in MyTeam or MyCareer. Instead, it's squarely focused on the new rewards players can earn from the season pass. That doesn't necessarily mean we're not getting new content, but it's a far cry from the blogs fans used to get each season, detailing all the new ways the team was shaking up the game. If nothing is announced on Friday, this season will almost certainly be a letdown for fans, as it'll make it even more clear that 2K's dev team is spending all of its energy trying to find ways to move players over to the pack store instead of providing compelling content.

That doesn't mean the rewards aren't solid. Over in MyTeam, 99 Overall Dark Matter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the way as the Level 40 reward. The young guard is an MVP candidate this year and has his OKC Thunder looking like potential title contenders. Of course, getting to Level 40 will take quite a bit of work, so there are several rewards along the way. That includes a 98 OVR Free Agent Chet Holmgren (SGA's teammate in OKC), 96 OVR Jordan Poole, and 97 OVR Robert Parish. It's not a bad collection of players for finishing the season pass, but things get much better if you decide to shell out $10 for the Pro Pass.

The main reward on the Pro Pass this season is 98 OVR Paolo Banchero. He should slide in nicely alongside SGA once you unlock them both, giving you a dynamic pairing of young stars. Along the way, you will also unlock Dynamic Duo boosts for Russell Westbrook, Serge Ibaka, Xavier McDaniel, and David Thompson.

Over in MyCareer, players will unlock all kinds of new cosmetic and gameplay rewards. That includes a new set of wearable mascots, a Season 6 race suit, a mech space suit, and a go-kart. Plus, you'll be able to earn another Gold Floor Setter as your Level 40 reward. Again, 2K isn't talking about new modes or additions coming to MyCareer, but hopefully, we get some changes announced soon.

NBA 2K24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Season 6 drops on April 5th.