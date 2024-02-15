NBA 2K24 Reveals First Ever 100 Overall Player in MyTeam

NBA 2K24's rating scale is something every single player cares about. Whether it's in MyTeam or MyCareer, finding ways to make that number go up is one of the reasons most players log in. After all, if you want to compete with players at your level, you need high-rated cards. There are a few times during each NBA 2K season where the player ratings in MyTeam take a jump, the most notable is the real-world All-Star break. During this period, the developers at 2K Sports usually introduce the first 99 Overall cards into MyTeam. This year, NBA 2K24 has decided to skip that number entirely and jump to a rating we've never seen before with a 100 OVR Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the First-Ever 100 OVR MyTeam Card

As mentioned, the All-Star break is generally when player ratings jump to 99 OVR in MyTeam. This coming weekend brings the All-Star festivities back to the NBA, so many NBA 2K24 fans were expecting a big content drop in MyTeam. However, 2K Sports has taken things a step past anything we've seen before by introducing a 100 OVR Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Of course, it's notable because it's the first 100 OVR in franchise history, but it goes beyond that. Before this All-Star promo, NBA 2K24 hadn't released players ranked above 96 OVR in MyTeam. Not only is 2K skipping over 99s, it's also skipping 97s and 98s. Granted, 98 OVR cards are coming alongside Abdul-Jabbar, but this might be the biggest power jump we've ever seen in an NBA 2K game. KAJ's card will easily be the best player in the game at release, and it will likely be priced accordingly.

Remember, NBA 2K24 got rid of the Auction House, meaning it controls the price of cards completely. We already know KAJ is going to have juiced stats, but the 2K Blog says he'll only be available in packs. Because you can't purchase him outright from the Auction House, that means the only way to get him will be to gamble on packs and hope you're one of the lucky few. To put it bluntly, unless 2K decides to let players buy KAJ directly from the Player Market, you'll likely need to spend hundreds of dollars before you pack him. And even then, there's no guarantee you'll ever be able to add him to your team.

It's also worth noting that, while 10 new 98 OVR cards are coming with KAJ, they are also only in packs. This might change in the next few weeks as more 98s are added to the game, but if you want them at launch, you'll need to gamble on the pack market. While most of MyTeam in NBA 2K24 has felt like a money grab, this might be the worst one we've seen thus far, and players are noticeably upset all over social media.

Hopefully, 2K sees the outrage and addresses the situation in a way that makes sense. However, it seems more likely that the team will wait the situation out and hope the noise dies down over the next few weeks. Either way, the All-Star 2024 set is going to be a notable one for NBA 2K24 for more reasons than one due to the precedence being set.