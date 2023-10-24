NBA 2K24 Predicts Next Finals Winner

With the NBA kicking off today, the developers at 2K Games have taken part in the yearly tradition of using NBA 2K24 to simulate the full season. This year’s NBA 2K24 simulation is predicting that the Boston Celtics will win the title over the Golden State Warriors. 2K didn’t share the full breakdown of the playoff picture but did let fans know that the defending champion Denver Nuggets aren’t going to fully implode. If the 2K sim is to be trusted, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will lose to the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, while the Celtics will best Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and the Milwaukee Bucks out in the Eastern Conference Finals. You can see the full breakdown below.

Dubs & Celtics are headed for an NBA Finals rematch, according to #2KSim 🤜💥🤛 pic.twitter.com/IyayryI2GJ — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) October 23, 2023

NBA 2K24 Simulation Season Awards

Of course, the NBA 2K24 simulation didn’t just spit out who’s going to win the championship, it also gave fans a look at who it thinks will win most of the various NBA regular season awards. For whatever reason, the devs skipped the new Clutch Player of the Year award, but everything else is represented in the sim. Here are this year’s award winners according to NBA 2K24:

Rookie of the Year – Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Defensive Player of the Year – Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Most Improved Player – Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets)

MVP – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

The simulation also revealed the All-NBA players for the 2023-24 season. These give fans a good idea of who NBA 2K24 expects to dominate the league season. Here’s a look at all three All-NBA squads:

All-NBA First Team

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks

Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

All-NBA Second Team

Trae Young – Atlanta Hawks

Damian Lillard – Milwaukee Bucks

De’Aaron Fox – Sacramento Kings

Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns

LeBron James – Los Angeles Lakers

All-NBA Third Team

Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers

Steph Curry – Golden State Warriors

LaMelo Ball – Charlotte Hornets

Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

Jimmy Butler – Miami Heat

NBA Fan Reception

As you’d expect, the reveal of the simulation’s results led to quite a range of thoughts on social media. Obviously, Celtics fans were incredibly happy at the outcome, though many others were pointing out that Boston has been favored several times recently only to come up short. Denver fans were especially miffed as the reigning champs didn’t even make the Finals, giving them no chance to defend their title. However, the biggest response has been to the revelation that SGA won MVP. The 25-year-old Canadian is coming off his first All-Star season, so many think this might be a little too much too soon from NBA 2K24. That said, the Thunder are a young squad that’s starting to come into its own, so who knows?

Either way, it’s important to remember that this is all just for fun. While NBA 2K24 does a decent job of replicating NBA basketball, it’s impossible to predict who will actually win until they step onto the court. If you’re interested in doing your own NBA 2K24 simulation, the game is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.