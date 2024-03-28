NBA 2K24 Gets Pre-Playoffs Ratings Update

The NBA Playoffs are only a few short weeks away and teams are jockeying for position to set themselves up for a run to the Finals. It also means it's time for another player ratings update in NBA 2K24. The new player ratings reflect players who are helping their teams make a push into the Playoffs, with Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis leading the way. The former Number 1 pick is aiming to get LA into the Play-In and potentially get back The Finals to capture another title for the storied franchise. For his work, AD is now up to 95 OVR, making him one of the top-rated players in NBA 2K24.

Another player who is helping his team climb the standings is Kyrie Irving. Alongside potential MVP candidate Luka Doncic, Irving has the Dallas Mavericks up to the 6th seed, keeping the team out of the Play-In. There's still work to be done to secure that seed, but Kyrie is now up to 91 OVR. Meanwhile, Paul George has the LA Clippers clicking on all cylinders and up to the 4th seed. He probably won't get them up to a top-three seed, but the Clippers look dangerous heading into the final stretch and PG is up to 90 OVR. The biggest riser in this update is the Houston Rockets' Jalen Green, who's gone up four points to 85 OVR. Meanwhile, the biggest faller is the New York Knicks' Bojan Bogdanovic, who fell three points to 77 OVR.

Below, you'll find the full player ratings update. NBA 2K24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

NBA 2K24 March 28th Player Ratings Update

New #2KRatings just dropped! 👀



Drop your takes in ✍️ pic.twitter.com/0srRzobbmJ — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) March 28, 2024

Atlanta Hawks:

Dejounte Murray: 87 OVR (+1)

Wesley Matthews: 72 OVR (+1)

Vít Krejčí: 71 OVR (+1)

Brooklyn Nets:

Mikal Bridges: 84 OVR (-1)

Cameron Thomas: 82 OVR (+2)

Cameron Johnson: 80 OVR (-1)

Lonnie Walker IV: 76 OVR (-1)

Boston Celtics:

Jaylen Brown: 90 OVR (+1)

Jrue Holiday: 86 OVR (+1)

Derrick White: 86 OVR (+1)

Al Horford: 81 OVR (+1)

Payton Pritchard: 78 OVR (+2)

Sam Hauser: 76 OVR (+1)

Luke Kornet: 76 OVR (+1)

Charlotte Hornets:

Brandon Miller: 81 OVR (-1)

Miles Bridges: 80 OVR (-2)

Tre Mann: 77 OVR (+1)

Grant Williams: 76 OVR (-1)

Vasilije Micić: 75 OVR (+1)

Nick Smith Jr.: 73 OVR (-1)

Aleksej Pokusevski: 73 OVR (-1)

Chicago Bulls:

DeMar DeRozan: 87 OVR (+1)

Nikola Vucevic: 82 OVR (-1)

Ayo Dosunmu: 79 OVR (+1)

Jevon Carter: 74 OVR (+1)

Dalen Terry: 74 OVR (+1)

Onuralp Bitim: 72 OVR (+2)

Julian Phillips: 71 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Jarrett Allen: 86 OVR (-1)

Darius Garland: 84 OVR (-1)

Georges Niang: 76 OVR (+1)

Dallas Mavericks:

Kyrie Irving: 91 OVR (+1)

Daniel Gafford: 81 OVR (+2)

Dereck Lively II: 81 OVR (+1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 77 OVR (-1)

Maxi Kleber: 74 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets:

Michael Porter Jr.: 84 OVR (+1)

Aaron Gordon: 84 OVR (+1)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 78 OVR (+1)

Christian Braun: 76 OVR (+1)

Reggie Jackson: 75 OVR (-1)

Peyton Watson: 75 OVR (-1)

Zeke Nnaji: 73 OVR (+1)

Detroit Pistons:

Simone Fontecchio: 78 OVR (+1)

James Wiseman: 77 OVR (+1)

Marcus Sasser: 75 OVR (-1)

Tosan Evbuomwan: 70 OVR (+2)

Jared Rhoden: 70 OVR (+1)

Golden State Warriors:

Klay Thompson: 81 OVR (+1)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 78 OVR (+1)

Kevon Looney: 77 OVR (-1)

Dario Šarić: 77 OVR (-1)

Moses Moody: 76 OVR (-1)

Houston Rockets:

Jalen Green: 85 OVR (+4)

Fred VanVleet: 85 OVR (+1)

Amen Thompson: 81 OVR (+2)

Dillon Brooks: 80 OVR (+1)

Jock Landale: 77 OVR (+4)

Aaron Holiday: 74 OVR (+1)

Reggie Bullock: 72 OVR (-2)

Indiana Pacers:

T.J. McConnell: 80 OVR (+2)

Jarace Walker: 75 OVR (-1)

Ben Sheppard: 71 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Clippers:

Kawhi Leonard: 92 OVR (-1)

Paul George: 90 OVR (+1)

James Harden: 86 OVR (-1)

Ivica Zubac: 81 OVR (-1)

Terance Mann: 77 OVR (+1)

Amir Coffey: 74 OVR (-1)

P.J. Tucker: 73 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Lakers:

Anthony Davis: 95 OVR (+1)

Rui Hachimura: 81 OVR (+1)

Memphis Grizzlies:

G.G. Jackson: 79 OVR (+1)

Scotty Pippen Jr.: 74 OVR (+2)

Jake LaRavia: 74 OVR (+1)

Trey Jemison III: 73 OVR (+2)

DeJon Jarreau: 69 OVR (+2)

Miami Heat:

Duncan Robinson: 79 OVR (+1)

Caleb Martin: 76 OVR (-1)

Delon Wright: 74 OVR (-1)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Khris Middleton: 86 OVR (+1)

Brook Lopez: 81 OVR (-1)

Pat Connaughton: 73 OVR (+1)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Anthony Edwards: 91 OVR (+1)

Naz Reid: 81 OVR (+2)

Jordan McLaughlin: 75 OVR (+1)

Luka Garza: 74 OVR (+2)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Zion Williamson: 89 OVR (+1)

Naji Marshall: 76 OVR (+2)

Jose Alvarado: 76 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks:

Josh Hart: 81 OVR (+2)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 81 OVR (+1)

Bojan Bogdanović: 77 OVR (-3)

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Josh Giddey: 81 OVR (+1)

Luguentz Dort: 80 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Joe: 77 OVR (-1)

Gordon Hayward: 76 OVR (-1)

Orlando Magic:

Jalen Suggs: 82 OVR (+2)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Isaac: 79 OVR (+3)

Markelle Fultz: 77 OVR (-2)

Gary Harris: 76 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers:

Tobias Harris: 82 OVR (-1)

Kyle Lowry: 78 OVR (+1)

Cameron Payne: 77 OVR (+1)

Mohamed Bamba: 75 OVR (+1)

Jeff Dowtin: 71 OVR (+2)

Phoenix Suns:

Grayson Allen: 79 OVR (+1)

Nassir Little: 73 OVR (-1)

Portland Trail Blazers:

Deandre Ayton: 85 OVR (+2)

Anfernee Simons: 83 OVR (-1)

Jerami Grant: 82 OVR (-1)

Dalano Banton: 76 OVR (+2)

Toumani Camara: 76 OVR (+1)

Duop Reath: 76 OVR (+1)

San Antonio Spurs:

Tre Jones: 80 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings:

Domantas Sabonis: 91 OVR (+1)

Malik Monk: 81 OVR (-1)

Keegan Murray: 81 OVR (-1)

Kevin Huerter: 76 OVR (-1)

Trey Lyles: 75 OVR (-1)

Keon Ellis: 74 OVR (+4)

Alex Len: 70 OVR (-1)

Toronto Raptors:

Gary Trent Jr.: 79 OVR (+2)

Chris Boucher: 76 OVR (+1)

Jontay Porter: 73 OVR (+1)

Utah Jazz:

Lauri Markkanen: 86 OVR (-1)

Collin Sexton: 84 OVR (+1)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 77 OVR (+1)

Taylor Hendricks: 76 OVR (+1)

Kris Dunn: 76 OVR (-1)

Luka Samanic: 72 OVR (+2)

Brice Sensabaugh: 72 OVR (+1)

Johnny Juzang: 70 OVR (+2)

Washington Wizards: