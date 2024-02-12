NBA 2K24 Update Released for Season 5, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update has hit NBA 2K24 to pave the way for Season 5, which is set to begin in a little over a week. At this point in time, the NBA season is roughly halfway over as the NBA All-Star Game is set to take place this coming weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana. To line up with this event, Season 5 of NBA 2K24 is set to start very soon, and now, Visual Concepts is laying the groundwork for what will be included in this next phase of the basketball title.

For the most part, this new NBA 2K24 update doesn't do a whole lot to the game right now. The changes that have been pushed to the current version of NBA 2K24 only really impact stability, rare bugs, and a couple of visual tweaks for various players. Beyond this, the other alterations that have been implemented won't be seen until Season 5 starts on Friday, February 23. At that time, a ton of new content will be coming to NBA 2K24 that players can look to dive into for themselves.

Until that time, you can get a look at the full patch notes for this new NBA 2K24 update attached below.

NBA 2K24 Season 5 Update Patch Notes

GENERAL

· Preparations for NBA 2K24 Season 5, launching on Friday, February 23, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

· The George McGinnis #30 memorial stripe has been added to the Indiana Pacers jerseys

· The Dejan Milojević commemorative patch has been added to the Golden State Warriors jerseys

· The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made:

LaMelo Ball (tattoo update)

Ish Wainwright (tattoo update)

Derrick White (default hair update)

CITY/PRO-AM/REC/THEATER/MyCAREER

· Various improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City and throughout MyCAREER

MyTEAM

· Unlimited Weekend Championship celebration updated to prevent a player from the losing team from winning the MVP trophy

· Addressed a specific issue preventing shoe cards from appearing on players in Triple Threat Online: Co-Op games

MyNBA/THE W

· Resolved a rare hang that could occur in MyNBA Online when simulating past the All-Star Game with the Start Today option turned on

· Addressed a hang that could occur in MyWNBA when creating an expansion team and advancing in the season with the Protected Players option turned on