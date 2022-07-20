Netflix Reveals New Games Arriving in August 2022

As it typically does, Netflix has officially announced the full list of television shows and movies coming to the streaming service in August as July wraps up. Recently, Netflix has begun teasing new video games that it is also adding to the service for mobile devices in upcoming months ahead of their arrival. In August 2022, that specifically includes four different video games -- including Twelve Minutes and the hotly anticipated Immortality.

Notably, Netflix lists all four titles as "Coming Soon" rather than having them set for specific dates. Given that Immortality was recently delayed to August 30th on all of its other announced platforms like Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, it seems likely that it will also arrive on that date for Netflix. You can check out the full description of the four video games coming to Netflix in August 2022, straight from Netflix, for yourself below:

Netflix Heads Up!

Description: "Play the smash hit charades game. Now with decks based on your favorite Netflix titles. Grab some friends and let the fun begin!"

Immortality

Description: "A starlet, vanished. Her films, unreleased. Investigate the lost works of the silver-screen hopeful to unlock the secrets behind her disappearance."

Rival Pirates

Description: "Make 'em walk the plank! Set sail, fire cannon balls and avoid traps to find treasure before your enemies in this swashbuckling adventure."

Twelve Minutes

Description: "Tap and drag to escape a time-loop nightmare. This interactive thriller features the voices of James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe."

As noted above, Netflix Heads Up!, Immortality, Rival Pirates, and Twelve Minutes are coming to Netflix in August 2022. More generally, games on Netflix are available globally on both Android and iOS devices with players being able to find the various games in their respective application storefronts to download with the addition to the Netflix app itself. It is unclear exactly when exactly the four different video games will actually launch on Netflix, but the indication seems to be that all four will launch at some point next month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix right here.

What do you think about Netflix adding more and more video games to its service? Are you excited to check out the four different video games arriving in August 2022? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!