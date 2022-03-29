Battle Kitty Is Ready to Fight in Trailer for New Netflix Interactive Series

Battle Kitty, an animated interactive adventure, is officially set to come to Netflix on April 19th. In the show, Kitty goes on a journey to defeat all the monsters on Battle Island in order to be crowned Champion with a little help from Orc. As with an increasing number of Netflix projects, Battle Kitty will allow viewers to make key choices as it plays. And a newly released trailer showcases exactly what folks can expect.

Battle Kitty first originated as The Adventures of Kitty & Orc on Layzell’s Instagram. Layzell previously worked on shows like The Amazing World of Gumball and Sanjay and Craig as well as Apple and Onion and Pinky Malinky. The mentality of those shows absolutely comes through in the trailer for Battle Kitty. You can check out the new trailer, shared by Layzell, below:

“Netflix has given me the incredible opportunity to help change how young people see themselves,” said Layzell back when it was first announced in 2019. “Like Kitty, an aspirational underdog with a big spirit of determination, I want kids who feel small to realize instead that they can stand strong, have friends, and go on to do amazing things.”

“Battle Kitty is a mirror reflection of Matt himself – an inspiring, surprising, and incredibly fun show that is infused at every turn with huge amounts of both humor and heart,” said Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids & Family at Netflix, as part of the same announcement in 2019. “This series pushes the boundaries of storytelling in entirely new directions thanks to Matt’s innovative interactive format, which will allow kids to engage in an expansive universe together with the most lovable new underdog, Battle Kitty.”

As noted above, Battle Kitty is set to come to Netflix on April 19th. It appears that there will be nine episodes total, though it is hard to say how long each will run given the fact that viewers can choose how the story plays out. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix in general right here.

