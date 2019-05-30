Netflix’s The Witcher Showrunner Reveals Production Has Wrapped

One of Netflix‘s most anticipated new series is its adaptation of The Witcher, a series helmed by Lauren S. Hissrich. Fans have seen glimpses of the set and favorite characters like Geralt and Triss, but so far haven’t seen much in the way of official photos or trailers. It looks like that will change soon though, as Hissrich officially announced they’ve wrapped production on season 1, and took to social media to celebrate and thank all the people that made this larger than life production happen.

“That’s a wrap on season one! I have enough gray hair to play Geralt now, but it’s been the best year of my life,” Hissrich wrote. “So grateful to the writers, the cast, and the exceptional crew who worked their asses off to make the Continent come to life. Now, onto…”

Hopefully, this means we’ll see a trailer soon or at least a teaser, and that will likely come with an official release date for the series.

While fans might have seen some scenes from the audition process, Hissrich previously assured fans that those won’t be spoilers for the series, as they were originally created for the auditions.

“Normally, when casting a show, the casting director pulls character-specific scenes from the pilot script for actors’ auditions,” Hissrich wrote on Twitter. “However, because we’re casting internationally (which means lots of emails and self-tapes) and because we know by now the internet keeps no secrets,” she began, “the writing staff has instead created entirely new scenes for our main characters. These are written to illustrate the precise tone, vibe, depth, and emotional resonance we need from Geralt and friends… but voila! They are spoiler-free, for us and for you.”

“Which means if you start seeing Witcher scenes floating around the internet in the coming weeks — yes, they’re probably real! But no, they won’t give anything away as to the stories we’re telling, or the ways we’re telling them,” Hissrich continued. “You’re safe. For now. And hells yes, his name is Jaskier.”

Photos have also come from the set, but aside from a look at a character here and there nothing huge has managed to leak out. Hopefully, things stay that way until the show can fully premiere.

