Watch Henry Cavill Read Stories From The Witcher

Netflix’s The Witcher is just about ready to make its debut, but before it does Henry Cavill wants to introduce fans who haven’t had the chance to read the books the show is based on to this magical world. The books, including The Last Wish, were written by Andrzej Sapkowski, and Cavill pulls up a chair and a glass of liquor to read some passages from the book that serves as the inspiration for the first season. If you’ve never read the books or have only played the games, this is the perfect introduction to the style and tone of novels, and you can watch the full video above.

The Last Wish was not actually the first book Sapkowski wrote in the series, though it does take place before all the events that would follow. The Last Wish is actually made up of several short stories that are linked together by small interludes throughout the book.

These stories have been tweaked a bit for the upcoming series, but much of the material will remain intact, and we can’t wait to see what the crew can do in season 1.

You can find the official description for Netflix‘s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher hits Netflix on December 20th, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here.