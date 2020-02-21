The Witcher Season 2 Officially Casts Game of Thrones Star Kristofer Hivju and More

The second season of The Witcher has officially started production in the UK, and Netflix has confirmed several new and returning members of the cast, including Game of Thrones fan-favorite Kristofer Hivju. Rumors and reports surfaced online over the past couple of weeks that Hivju, best known for playing Tormund Giantsbane on the award-winning HBO drama, had been cast in The Witcher ahead of its second season, but the role had yet to be confirmed. That changed on Friday morning, as Hivju was announced along with a few other new additions for Season 2.

As rumored, Hivju will be playing the character of Nivellen, one of the more popular characters The Witcher books. Hivju is joined by fellow newcomers Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjourn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast & Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Febienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Of course, there are also a few major stars returning to The Witcher for Season 2, and none of them should come as much of a surprise. Henry Cavill will once again lead the charge as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra returns as Yennefer, Freya Allan reprises her role as Ciri, and Joey Batey will serenade audiences with more songs as the beloved bard Jaskier.

Four different directors will split duties on the second installment. Stephen Surjik (Umbrella Academy) will direct episodes 201 and 202, Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed) will direct 203 and 204, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) will direct 205 and 208, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct 206 and 207.

Other returning cast members include MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Lilly Cooper, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelson, Mimi Ndiweni, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, Anna Shaffer, and Therica Wilson Read.

