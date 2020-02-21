Netflix Begins Production on The Witcher Season 2

Netflix has officially begin production on the second season of The Witcher, the company announced on Friday. This confirmation follows reports that shooting had begun on Season 2 with those reports themselves following numerous teases by Henry Cavill, the star of the show who plays Geralt of Rivia. Netflix’s announcement also confirmed that the second season of the show is expected to release on the streaming platform some time in 2021, though a more precise date has not been set yet.

Details on Season 2 have been slim despite numerous casting rumors and speculations about what types of stories we’d see in The Witcher’s next season. We now know from this announcement that eight different episodes will be in Season 2 just as Season 1 had. Each of these episodes will be dropped at the same time for The Witcher fans to binge or spread out.

Those who enjoyed the fight scenes in The Witcher’s first season when Geralt encountered numerous monsters can expect to see more of that in Season 2. Lauren S. Hissrich, the showrunner for The Witcher, recently discussed some of the plot details of Season 2 and said the next season would explore the monsters from the books more.

Season one spans about thirty years for Geralt, so monsters aren’t going extinct that whole time," Hissrich said. "But it’s something we delve into a lot more (in both cases) in season two.”

Hissrich also confirmed that the second season of the show will address an issue some people had with the first season: The Nilfgaardian armor. From the time the armor was first spotted before Season 1 released, people took issue with how the Nilfgaardian outfits were presented, but Hissrich said the second season will offer a “totally different” look at the armor.

“It’s a chance to look at the mistakes we’ve made in season one and do it better, tell stories better, improve some things, look at what didn’t work, get rid of it and start over... The Nilfgaard armor will be totally different,” Hissrich said to Writer Experience about Season 2 and the armor. “You have that opportunity [with season two] to go back and course-correct if you want to.”

Production on The Witcher Season 2 is now underway, so expect to see more teases and previews of the next stories it’ll tell as we move closer to its 2021 release date.

