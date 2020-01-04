Netflix’s The Witcher’s Catchy Theme Song Gets an Epic Heavy Metal Cover

The Witcher has become one of Netflix‘s biggest shows rather quickly, and you can definitely attribute some of that popularity to the phenomenon that is Jaskier’s song Toss A Coin To Your Witcher. The Bard’s song has been a hit on Spotify, YouTube, and social media in general, and has also become a popular cover song there as well. With so many taking their own stab at the song, there are plenty of options to choose from, but we have to say musician Dan Vasc’s Metal cover is easily one of the best.

The cover stars off with Vasc going acapella, and it sounds fantastic, but as you might expect, then segues into a hard-hitting guitar riff that pairs perfectly with the hit song.

Vasc’s vocals give the lyrics some amazing punch, and you will definitely end up bopping your head as the second verse kicks in. Good luck getting it out of your head now.

You can check out the full cover above, and Vasc also asks for suggestions on what other Witcher covers you want to hear, because there are still several songs from the show and the game, so make sure to let him know! For our vote, Pricilla’s Song all the way.

You can find more of his work on YouTube and Patreon, as well as Twitter and Instagram.

