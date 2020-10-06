The Witcher Season 2 Officially Reveals Ciri's New Costume

✖

Netflix appears to be in the mood for The Witcher as the streaming service has decided to start sharing Season 2 details for the popular series this week, beginning with Geralt's new costume. Now, Netflix has shared the first photo of Princess Cirilla/Ciri (portrayed by Freya Allan) from the second season, showing off her own new costume and look.

The official photo matches set photos we have seen before, and seems to show off what exactly Ciri will look like while training at Kaer Morhen, Geralt's childhood home and witcher fortress. You can check out the new photo of Ciri, as well as one of her picking up a wooden training blade, below:

She gave tearful goodbyes

on a most violent night.

Now this child of surprise

is preparing to fight. pic.twitter.com/qVP2wDCQXl — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 6, 2020

Netflix also released the Season 2 logline this week, which you can check out below:

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is also, also available to stream on the platform now. Given that production has only recently resumed, there is no telling when Season 2 will launch.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

Have you had a chance to watch Netflix's The Witcher? What do you think of Ciri's new look? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!