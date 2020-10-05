The Witcher's Henry Cavill Reveals Geralt's Season 2 Costume

✖

The Witcher season 2 is in production now, and fans are eager to see what season 2 has in store for our favorite witcher. Thankfully Henry Cavill was in the giving mood and revealed what Geralt's new season 2 armor would look like on Instagram. Geralt is getting a big upgrade in the armor department courtesy of costume designer Lucinda Wright, the new designer for season 2. Geralt's look from season 1 was more in line with the games, and while this is a bit different, we're eager to see it in action.

Cavill shared the photos with an excerpt from Andrzej Sapkowski's books, and you can read it and see the photos below.

"'It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘that their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf.’" - From the writings of Andrzej Sapkowski @WitcherNetflix #Witcher2"

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich also shared the new photos, adding the caption "New threads for a new season of battles and brotherhood. Geralt of Rivia in #WitcherS2"

New threads for a new season of battles and brotherhood. Geralt of Rivia in #WitcherS2 pic.twitter.com/2swyAEtZj8 — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) October 5, 2020

You can find the official description for Netflix's The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

