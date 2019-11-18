The Witcher Showrunner Talks Interacting With a Vocal Fan Base

The showrunner for Netflix’s The Witcher, Lauren S. Hissrich, has made no secret of her opinion on interacting with fans, and the ways in which she uses that interaction. A new, recently published interview with her goes even further, revealing that her general outlook is that fans aren’t something to be avoided; they’re a resource.

“I love interacting with fans; probably a bit too much for everyone’s taste around here,” Hissrich told the British magazine SciFiNow, as transcribed by Witcher fansite Redanian Intelligence. “There’s nothing more that I love than getting on Twitter and talking directly to the fan base. I really wanted to access their enthusiasm and their excitement for this. I think a lot of people see really rabid fan bases as enemies and in fact I think that these are the people who love The Witcher, these are the people who I really want to take their enthusiasm and grow their enthusiasm and learn from their enthusiasm.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of Hissrich’s interaction with fans? Are you excited to see how the world of The Witcher is adapted into a television series? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming series on its press site:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service on December 20th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming adaptation right here.