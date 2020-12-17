The Witcher Reveals New Photos of Jaskier

✖

In case you somehow missed it, Netflix's The Witcher is currently running a little holiday event of sorts on social media where it is giving fans the opportunity to decide what sort of goodies and teases should be shared online. So far, it has offered a more direct option and then the ability to invoke the Law of Surprise. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, the Law of Surprise continues to win, with the latest drop being a batch of Jaskier photos that look like the bard's senior portraits.

The photos, which are described as a rare look into the bard's creative process, can be found embedded below. Unless Jaskier has not changed up his wardrobe like the rest of his compatriots for the new season, it doesn't actually appear as if these are from Season 2. The specific outfit he has on makes appearances in the first season. Geralt of Rivia looks pretty different for Season 2, so it seems reasonable to assume that Jaskier would too.

Not staged or anything, yeah, totally natural. pic.twitter.com/IJKY1MLt9P — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 17, 2020

Just admiring the pure beauty and artistry on display. (Remember, YOU chose surprise.) #Witchmas pic.twitter.com/wgCey8hP2P — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 17, 2020

The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is also, also available to stream on the platform now. There is no telling when Season 2 will launch at this point.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

