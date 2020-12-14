The Witcher Announces 6 Days of Witchmas Celebration

✖

Fans of The Witcher are currently patiently waiting for season to make its way to completion, and while that is still making its way through production, Netflix is giving those fans something to look forward to over the holidays. This morning the official Witcher account announced the 6 Days of Witchmas, a special holiday event that will present two options. On each of the 6 Days of Witchmas, a gift will be offered. Fans can either choose to accept that gift or invoke the Law of Surprise. To decide a vote will be held, and the winning choice will be revealed the following day in addition to the next gift and vote. This will all begin on December 15th with the first vote and will run until December 21st, and you can find the official announcement below.

"I come bearing an invitation to a special #Witchmas celebration!

You are cordially invited to the 6 DAYS OF WITCHMAS, a holiday feast where nobody has to mingle, and everybody receives a gift!"

"I have acquired these gifts by searching far and wide for the “content” that you so often request from me.

The presentation of these gifts will be dictated by #Witchmas tradition:

Crossed swords On each of the 6 DAYS OF WITCHMAS, I will offer you a gift. You may choose to accept that gift, OR you may choose to invoke the Law of Surprise.

Crossed swords The decision will be made as a collective, based on a vote that will be held here. The winning choice will be revealed the following day – along with a new offering and another vote.

Crossed swords Choose wisely, for my gift offers are sincere, but the Law of Surprise is out of my musically-gifted hands.

The 6 DAYS OF WITCHMAS will begin 16 December and end on 21 December. The first vote will be conducted on 15 December, the eve of the feast. Happy #Witchmas!"

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below.

"Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

