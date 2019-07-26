Netflix’s The Witcher: Who Is Geralt?

Netflix will soon introduce their adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series The Witcher, and thus will get to know characters like Geralt, Yennefer, Triss, Ciri, and more in either a whole new way or for the very first time. Henry Cavill will be the one responsible for bringing Geralt of Rivia to life in the show, and as the new series is based more on the books than the hit game from CD Projekt Red, we thought it would be best to break down who exactly Geralt is and what he does for those unfamiliar with the famed monster hunter.

Geralt is what is known as a Witcher, individuals who have undergone a mysterious process known as the Trial of the Grasses as well as vigorous physical, mental, and combat training. This is all done in the pursuit of becoming elite monster hunters, as your ordinary citizen does not have the combat prowess to take down Werewolves, Drowners, or Necrophages, or the knowledge needed to reverse the curse of a Striga. This process is incredibly dangerous, as only 3 in 10 survive in the books and Cavill has stated that only 1 out of every 10 seem to survive in the show.

Geralt is the son of a sorceress (Visenna) and a warrior (Korin), though he didn’t stay in his mother’s care long. Visenna took him to Kaer Morhen, the home of the Witcher School of the Wolf. Perhaps being a son of a sorceress and a warrior is part of the reason that he exhibited such a high tolerance to the Trial. Because of that high tolerance, he was exposed to some experimental mutagens that increased his speed and stamina among other traits, as well as his tolerance of elixirs and potions. That additional experimentation is also what turned his hair white, and he is the only one to have made it through this process alive.

This process also affects his aging, as we know Geralt in the show is 100 years old at this point. That’s also why his horse Roach is not the same horse he originally left Kaer Morhen with, as horses don’t live for 100 years. After a horse dies he takes on a new one but also names them Roach, and in a way, they become his most trusted ally and confidant.

Speaking of names, the surname Geralt of Rivia does not actually refer to where he’s from. Witchers help their odds at landing coin from monster hunting by taking on surnames to help earn people’s trust, though Geralt of Rivia was not his first choice for a name. The name he originally wanted was Geralt Roger Eric du Haute-Bellegarde, but this was nixed by Vesemir, who only liked the Geralt part. He then added Geralt of Rivia and thus a legend was born.

Witchers often present very little emotion, partly because that helps in negotiating with clients for fees on monsters. That said, Geralt has proven time and time again that while he has a gruff exterior, he will put his heart first when it comes to his friends, and he has done this several times over the years when it comes to people like Dandelion (Jaskier in the show), Yennefer, Triss, and of course Ciri. If it’s between them and his core objective, there’s a likely chance he’ll pick them, regardless of how it affects him and his longterm goals.

So that's a snapshot of who Geralt is, what he's about, and what he does