New Battlefield Will Be Playable At EA Play This Year Before E3

For another year, Electronic Arts has decided to separate itself from the E3 festivities by hosting their own event with EA Play. We’ve previously reported that they gone live with the when and where this year’s events will take place, but we couldn’t help but to be curious as to what kind of games they will have available.

The usual sports titles are to be expected, though we aren’t expecting to see Bioware’s Anthem since the release window has been officially pushed back into 2019. While many of the play experiences are under wraps, we do at least know that the next installment for their well-known FPS series Battlefield will have full demos available to attendees.

Given that the publisher has already confirmed that their annual release schedule for the shooter is still on track, it’s not surprising that the upcoming title would be available to play. What does have us interested is seeing what direction they will go with, especially given the 180 Call of Duty made with their WII title.

“EA PLAY is all about connecting players around the world and bringing them closer to the games they love. EA PLAY 2018 will offer fans access to EA’s biggest new games through live broadcasts, community content, competitions and more.

The annual three day event will be held from June 9-11 at the Hollywood Palladium, and live to the world on EA.com. The massive, free EA PLAY FanFest will feature hands-on gaming stations, demos, live music and more, while a networked experience will connect online players with their favorite games, content creators and each other.”

The event ends right when E3 will officially kick off on June 12th the following day. Hopefully we will learn more about what the company has in store, especially given the rough year they had in 2017. With Mass Effect: Andromeda, microtransactions, and just flat out bad PR – it will be interesting to see how they take back 2018, especially given their renewed focus on brand new IPs. And don’t even get us started on the next Dragon Age, you’ll be here for hours if so!

Tickets will be available here at an undisclosed date.