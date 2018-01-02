New Death Stranding Character Possibly Teased, Could She Be A Missing Puzzle Piece?

Not much about the mysterious Death Stranding title is known from Hideo Kojima and his break out studio, Kojima Productions, but what is known – has blown our minds. The latest extensive look came via The Game Awards and was the closest look any of us have gotten to the upcoming game. Featuring real-time game demonstration, it was our chance to see Norman Reedus’ character fleshed out and it allowed us to being formulating more accurate theories on just what the hell is going on. It looks like we may have gotten another little piece of the intricate puzzle – this time, with a potential new character:

Happy new year 2018! May it be a great year for all of you. Thanks for all your support; it’s what keeps us going! pic.twitter.com/qVZNmeCGI3 — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) December 31, 2017

In Kojima-san’s New Year message, it’s pretty standard: “Happy New Year 2018! May it be a great year for all of you. Thanks for all your support, it’s what keeps us going.” What makes it interesting, however, is the picture attached. A female version of his Ludens symbol is front and center, which immediately prompted fan speculation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though there is no definite indicator other than pure speculation on our part, this does fall in line with Kojima’s usual style. He’s very methodical, precise, and everything he does regarding his projects seems to have a deeper purpose. With the game development well underway, and much of it already playable, we can’t help but to wonder if this was his way of kicking off the New Year with a bang, and if so – we’re here for it! Especially so when looking back at his previous promotional art teasers, this could potentially have a bigger part to play in the cryptic puzzle to come.

Or it could be nothing. Only time will tell.

For now, no tentative release date has been set, but it is underway for the PlayStation 4. More details to come.