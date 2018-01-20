New Final Fantasy VII Remake Concept Art Revealed

Though the Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary -Farewell Story Exhibition event doesn’t officially kick off for another two days, press early access is giving fans a ton to look forward to before the celebrations officially go live. Yesterday we shared some of the beautiful grown-up Tidus and Yuna art, and now we’re getting a closer look at the concept designs for the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII remake!

The event officially kicks off on January 22nd all the way until February 28th at the Mori Art Center Gallery in Tokyo. There are tons of pictures floating around about the panel, many of which can be found here on the official site’s media wall. What caught our eye was the remake art that is gorgeous and making the wait even harder:

@RedMakuzawa sorry to repost. This is the art panels shows. The 3rd photo should be the new dialogue played when you enter the room. pic.twitter.com/oSduTFJZfx — junshen (@jsjunshen) January 20, 2018

The entire celebration is meant to reflect back on such an amazing and long-standing franchise, giving both new and veteran fans an in-depth look at the past as we continue to careen into the future of Final Fantasy. From fan-signing, to stunning game captures – this is a celebration that is worth noting for such a vital piece of gaming history. There’s even a reproduction of Aerith’s church that contains even more breathtaking artwork!

For more about the event:

Come celebrate the Grand Opening of Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary: A Legacy of Art on Saturday December 2nd, 2017 with your fellow fans. List of activities below:

Signing & Live Drawing Session featuring legendary artist Toshiyuki Itahana (*Limited Tickets Available, See Below ‘FINAL FANTASY Guest Artist’)

Final Fantasy Merchandise Shop – Purchase any FINAL FANTASY 30th Anniversary item at the event or simply arrive in a FINAL FANTASY cosplay to spin the prize wheel for a chance to win exclusive prizes!

Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Demo

Final Fantasy Drink Bar (Non-Alcoholic beverages also available)

Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Photo Wall

Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Signing Wall

And Food Trucks!

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now in development for the PlayStation 4.