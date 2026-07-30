Marvel Rivals Kicks Adds New Ultron PvE Mode for Path to Doomsday, Available Now

With San Diego Comic Con just barely in the rearview mirror, Marvel fans have plenty to look forward to. Marvel confirmed a Ghost Rider movie starring Ryan Gosling and dropped plenty of cryptic Avengers: Doomsday teasers. But of course, the major Marvel video games aren’t about to miss the fun. Marvel Rivals has featured tie-in content for the MCU from the very beginning, and it’s not stopping now. Today, July 30th, marks the start of the second wave of its Path to Doomsday event, which began back in May and will run up to the release of Avengers: Doomsday.

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The Path to Doomsday event in Marvel Rivals began back in Season 7 with the introduction of a limited-time event themed after the original The Avengers movie. Now, the game is entering Phase 2 of its pre-Doomsday event series by celebrating the iconic Age of Ultron. Starting with the July 30th update to Marvel Rivals, players can enjoy a new Path to Doomsday: Age of Ultron PvE game mode. The patch is available for all platforms as of 5 AM ET, so you should be able to download it and jump in right now. Here’s what to expect.

Courtesy of NetEase and Marvel Games

If you’ve been hoping to see another PvE mode in Marvel Rivals, today’s update will deliver. The new Path to Doomsday: Avengers – Age of Ultron event lets you assemble your own team of Avengers to take on Ultron. You’ll be tasked with protecting Avengers Tower from the onslaught of Ultron’s army. As of now, the event doesn’t have a specific end date. You can check out the trailer for the new mode below if you want a preview before you dive in yourself:

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Along with the new Age of Ultron-themed PvE mode, the Times Square area will showcase “iconic clips” from Avengers: Age of Ultron. In addition, a new Scarlet Witch skin is also headed to the in-game store starting on July 31st. This latest Epic-rarity costume is based on her look in Avengers: Age of Ultron and is one of several new bundles headed to the in-game shop.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Skins Arrive in Marvel Rivals

Courtesy of NetEase and Marvel Games

Of course, before we ever get to Doomsday, we’ve got another major Marvel release to look forward to. Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases on July 31st, and plenty of games are getting in the spirit, including Fortnite. Naturally, Marvel Rivals is honoring the film’s upcoming release with some new on-theme skins, too.

Starting on July 31st, players can check out the exclusive Spider-Man Day store tab. It includes several past Spider-Man costumes, plus two brand-new bundles. The new bundles feature a fresh, Brand New Day-inspired look for Hulk and Spider-Man. Players can browse the Spider-Man Day store in Marvel Rivals until August 13th.

Along with the new game mode and new skins headed to the in-game shop, today’s Marvel Rivals patch brings in a handful of bug fixes. These include adjustments to prevent bugs impacting Thor’s Thunderous Tangle and Peni Parker’s Network Nuisance. To see the full list of changes available in today’s Marvel Rivals update, check out the full patch notes on the official website.

Are you excited to try the new PvE mode in Marvel Rivals? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!