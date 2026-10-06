Marvel Rivals’ Three New Modes Expand The Game Like Never Before, & Create The Perfect Lead-Up To Avengers Doomsday

The latest Dev Vision video for Marvel Rivals announced the hero shooter’s plans for Season 10.5, which marks the first update in a long time where the game won’t add a new playable character. Following Gorr the God Butcher in Season 10, this gives Marvel Rivals more time to diversify the game’s experience beyond just competitive or casual six player PvP matches. In fact, three new modes are coming to the game, with some trying to directly tie into the release of Avengers: Doomsday for synergy with the MCU.

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There has long been an effort to roll out new content in Marvel Rivals in relation to the MCU, mainly through the “Path to Doomsday” roadmap established earlier this year. This plan created events and limited-time modes tied to The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, giving players asymmetrical PvP and a large-scale PvE match type to explore. These modes came with new skins and cosmetic rewards, but were also unique for how they gave fans more ways to play rather than doing the usual hero shooter content that’s always available.

Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 Continues The Path To Doomsday With New PvP Infinity War Mode

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Without a new character to dedicate Season 10.5 around, it looks like the next Marvel Rivals update will double down on Path to Doomsday, starting with a new mode tied to Avengers: Infinity War. This mode is a new PvP match type where players can get together in groups of two, rather than the larger six person teams the rest of the game is known for. In these small alliances, players will face five other teams of two, making the Infinity War mode an unorthodox 12 players game like the normal number of players involved in Quick Play or Competitive.

In this mode, you and your friend can participate in 2v2 matchups with random character drafting, adding layers of strategy beyond just picking the characters you’re used to playing. You pick what hero you play from a random pool of 13 available characters, each of whom appeared in the Avengers: Infinity War movie in some capacity. Each round consists of round robin clashes against other team duos on a secluded Wakanda map, with each team having a set amount of “health.” Losing rounds makes your team lose health, and reaching 0 Health will kick you out of the game entirely.

Between rounds in this Infinity War mode, everyone on your team can draft cards from a random pool to enhance your character’s abilities, similar to the Blood Hunt PvE mode seen in other Marvel Rivals updates. These cards can drastically alter your character abilities, sometimes giving them extra skills or huge enhancements to existing ones. Upgrading stats and boosting skills leads to insanely powerful builds, which get even crazier when Infinity Stones are brought into the mix. At the start of every match, a team is randomly assigned an Infinity Stone that grants a unique ability, with powerful modifiers to swing the course of whole matches if used correctly.

The amount of variation in the cards you can get and the Infinity Stone abilities will no doubt lead to some chaotic and fun moments in this new mode. Adaptation seems to be the key to success here, with players likely earning in-game currency and perhaps some cosmetics for their participation in the Infinity War game type. Unlike past Path to Doomsday events, the character pool for this mode is much larger than it was before, giving players more room to enjoy the limited-time matches with heroes they know.

Future Modes Include A 50 Player PvE Game Type & Interactive Puzzle Solving For Other MCU Related Events

Courtesy of NetEase

Path to Doomsday concludes with another new game mode after Season 10.5, focused on relating to Avengers: Endgame, the last MCU connection before Avengers: Doomsday releases. The Endgame mode in Marvel Rivals was only teased in the Dev Vision, but it was revealed to be another expansion on the hero shooter’s experimental PvE game types, much like Blood Hunt or the Age of Ultron event. This time, a whopping 50 players will be able to fight through hordes of armies together, eventually fighting Thanos as if he were a raid boss from an MMO.

This is by far the largest gathering of players in a single mode, likely inspired by the 18v18 arcade matches or the bigger social spaces of New York’s Times Square community map. However, this isn’t where Marvel Rivals stops on the announcements, as developers also announced a Halloween themed mode called Night of Illusions, a match type players can dive into starting on October 29, 2026. This mode is an interactive puzzle map with no competition between players, much like Season 9’s mystery mode where players could look for clues related to in-game lore.

Similar to the investigation surrounding Apocalypse’s death, Night of Illusions probably has its own narrative players can experience. Despite how far away the Endgame mode could be, Night of Illusions was the game type the Dev Vision touched upon the least in its seasonal presentation. Regardless of what mode you want to try the most, the fact that Marvel Rivals is quickly adding so many unique ways of playing the game back to back is impressive, especially if you’re tired of the same 6v6 team battles in normal multiplayer.

What new mode in Marvel Rivals are you excited for the most? Let us know in the comments below!