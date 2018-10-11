New ‘Medabots’ Game Announcement Might Be Coming Soon

Could a new Medabots game be on the way? Well, it seems like that might be the case.

Imagineer representative Hiroyuki Hashida has teased in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu (via Gematsu) that something Medabots may just be announced next month on November 28.

Now, what could this new Medabots tease be? Well, it’s unclear, but 2018 notably marks 20 years since the first Medabots title released in 1997. Further, November 28, the above teased date, is the date of said game’s release, and thus is known as “Medabots Day.”

Further, a Medabots portal website has opened, and Hashida noted that it wouldn’t be ideal to end the game’s 20th anniversary with Medabots Classics, which released last year for 3DS.

“We’re thinking about various things as not to let that happen,” said Hashida. He continued, teasing:

“I wonder if we will be able to announce something in coordination with the 20th anniversary on November 28, which is also Medabots Day. We’re making various arrangements.”

As you can see, it is all but officially confirmed that something Medabots related will be announced next month. The question is: what? It’s quite possible we may get an entirely new game. It’s also possible we may get some type of collection of every Medabots game on Nintendo Switch. Or maybe if we’re very lucky, both.

For those that don’t know: Medabots is a role-playing video game franchise developed by Natsume and published by Imagineer. It first debuted back in 1997, and has since seen numerous subsequent releases.

The series was later adapted into an anime TV series produced by Bee Train. It spanned 52 episodes and aired only in Japan from July 2, 1999 to June 30, 2000. It was followed by a thirty-nine episode sequel that released in Japan from July 7, 2000 to March 30, 2001. Both the series and its sequel later came west via the Fox Kids network in 2001, and aired until 2002. It was notably one of the channel’s highest rated new series at the time. A year later, Medarot Damashi followed, running from September 2003 to March 2004.

Be sure to check back in on November 28 to see what exactly Imagineer announces. And of course feel free to hit the comments section, and let us know your predictions in the meanwhile.