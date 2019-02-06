New ‘Metro Exodus’ Trailer Dives Deep Into Artyom’s Nightmare

Not too much longer until players can dive head first into a bleak world filled with powerful choices and a thrilling narrative with Metro Exodus. We’ve learned more about the story, the trials, and the power of consequence and now we’re learning more Artyom’s nightmare and the return of the Dark Ones.

“A quarter century after nuclear war devastated the Earth, a few thousand survivors took refuge in the Moscow Metro,” the haunting video above reads. “They believed they were the last remnants of humanity – but they were wrong. Only Artyom dared to dream of a life on the surface. But dreams can quickly turn to nightmares…”

Metro Exodus’ journey is one that will be both new and familiar for fans of the franchise. With a heavy emphasis on both the character’s progression and survival, the latest in the series will be a terrifying new experience for fans of Deep Silver to enjoy as new dangers await, and old foes return.

The Metro franchise is known for its narrative depths and fans of the series will definitely feel that familiar terseness once more with Metro Exodus. The expansive new title on the horizon promises a tale worth getting lost in and one with heavy choices for players to make.

For more about the game itself:

“Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Flee the shattered ruins of dead Moscow and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in the greatest Metro adventure yet.

“Explore the Russian wilderness in vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter.”