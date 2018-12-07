New ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Screenshots and Details Revealed, Including Custom Characters

The Game Awards this year were on fire and NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat 11 was one of those reveals that instantly got gamers all over the world hyped for what’s to come. Now that we’ve got our first official trailer and our fan theories, the Steam game page has offered a few more inside looks at what’s to come.

We already know that the fighting is going to be intense but with the appearance of a second Scorpion and that mysterious woman at the end, we’re dying to learn even more about the upcoming fighting game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the Steam’s official pre-purchase listing page, “Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

The part that sticks out the most about the official listing is the ability to create Custom Character Variations as well as the mention of returning and new fighters! Mortal Kombat 11 seems like it will be the perfect blend of familiarity and new experiences and we’re excited to learn more about what the new fighters have in store!

In addition to the description, Steam also shared a few new screenshots that show off Raiden, Scorpion, and the fight that ensued in the trailer at the top of the article:

What are your thoughts on the latest reveal? Excited for what’s next in the beloved – yet brutal – Mortal Kombat franchise? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy! As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC