New Nintendo Switch Online Legend of Zelda Game Reportedly Revealed

A Nintendo Switch Online Legend of Zelda game has reportedly been revealed early, but the leak has some red flags. For those who do not know, there are 11 Legend of Zelda games currently available via Nintendo Switch Online. Two NES games, one SNES game, three Game Boy/Game Boy Color games, two N64 games, two Game Boy Advance games, and one GameCube game. These games specifically are The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, A Link to the Past, Link’s Awakening DX, Oracle of Ages, Oracle of Seasons, Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, The Minish Cap, A Link to the Past & Four Swords, and The Wind Waker. This is a healthy amount of Legend of Zelda games, but far from every release from yesteryear. That said, according to the official Nintendo website, it’s growing.

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As noted by a user over on Reddit, the official Nintendo website lists entries in The Legend of Zelda series. Included is A Link Between Worlds. What’s odd is that A Link Between Worlds is listed as “Playable with Nintendo Switch Online.” What’s odd about this is that it’s not. What’s especially odd about this is that its platform isn’t either. The 3DS is not part of the Nintendo Switch Online library. And it’s reasonable to assume it won’t be anytime soon. If Nintendo continues going in relative chronological order, there is still the Wii and DS. The idea of getting the 3DS before the Wii, for a couple of reasons, isn’t entirely absurd, but getting the 3DS before the DS would be.

Yet, Nintendo lists A Link Between Worlds as in Nintendo Switch Online. There are only two explanations for this: it’s an error or a leak. The latter can’t be ruled out, but the former does seem the far more likely possibility given the context. So far, Nintendo has not commented to clear up the speculation, but it did release a new free download this week for Legend of Zelda fans via Nintendo Switch Online.

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The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

For those unfamiliar with this installment, The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds was released in 2013 by Nintendo via the Nintendo 3DS. It is the 17th installment in the series and a spiritual successor to 1991’s SNES game, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

Upon release, The Legend of Zelda game earned a 91 on Metacritic and cemented itself as one of the best games of its year. You don’t often hear it cited as one of the best games in the series, though. To date, it’s sold about 4 to 5 million copies, which is a great return, but a little low for the series. The 3DS software attachment rate isn’t as high as on more recent Nintendo consoles, though. In 2015, it got a direct sequel in the form of Tri Force Heroes, another 3DS game, but nowhere near as good, as evidenced by its 73 on Metacritic. That said, those who were to revisit the 2013 classic in 2026, 13 years later, will find that it doesn’t hold up terribly well, but that’s mostly because of the hardware it runs on rather than anything else.