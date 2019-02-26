New ‘Overwatch’ Hero Baptiste Revealed

After Blizzard Entertainment officially teased the next hero inbound for Overwatch just a few days ago, they have finally made the big reveal. As many suspected, and some decoded, Jean-Baptiste Augustin in indeed hero 30.

In a tweet from the official Overwatch account, Baptiste was given life with an origin story to call his own. The video shows how Baptiste came to be. As an orphaned child due to the Omnic war, he grew up with a struggle that shaped him into who he is today.

Unfortunately, before getting to the point of being the awesome medic he is, he joined forces with Talon and became their secret weapon. However, that is not what he was meant to do, which led to him leaving the organization and stopping at nothing to “make the world a better place, one bandage… or bullet at a time.”

Mobilize alongside the combat medic who made the shrewd decision to make the world a better place, one bandage… or bullet at a time: Baptiste pic.twitter.com/qmAO8EqxLM — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 26, 2019

Baptiste was first teased as the next Overwatch hero when Blizzard released a correspondence from Captain Cuerva last week. The log showed that Cuerva’s team was out to bring Baptiste back to Talon, but the rogue harmicist had other ideas.

As Cuerva stated in their letter, “I know better than to underestimate Baptiste. I helped train him myself, and he was one of our best. I’ve never known a medic to be such a good shot, and his adaptability to new situations is a rare talent.”

Needless to say, Baptiste is going to be quite the support hero when he arrives in Overwatch. Speaking of which, not much has been revealed as to when players can get their hands on him, but with his origin story out, it will likely be very soon.

